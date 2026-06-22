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June 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.35 on forex market, GHS11.22 on BoG interbank 

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
CediRates Spotlight June 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.35 on forex market, GHS11.22 on BoG interbank
MON, 22 JUN 2026

The Ghanaian Cedi has appreciated in value against the US dollar on Monday, June 22, 2026, compared to the rates on Friday.

It has recorded an average buying rate of GHS11.12, 1 pesewa appreciation compared to Friday, and a selling rate of GHS11.90, same as Friday.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.00 for dollar purchases and GHS12.35 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS11.21 for buying and GHS11.22 on the selling rates.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.56 for buying and GHS15.79 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.84.

The Euro is also trading at GHS12.64 for buying and GHS13.69 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS12.86.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS11.25 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS14.89 each for remittances from the US or UK.

For the Euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS12.90 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS12.09 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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