I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Feature Article | 12 February 2017 22:22 CET

LIFE: 'The Bias Referee That Never Play Fair!'

You can't get cocky for so long, for being too talented or extremely skilled in your art. You might get outclassed in a split second by someone largely underrated, or far less skillful than you are. How this happens, remain a total mystery!

I do agree every fighter gets beaten, and the most anyone can hope for is to be on top for a while, but life never get to play it fair!

A lot of times, the best singers are hardly the fans' favorite, while the not-so-great singers turn out to be the delight of the fans, sometimes for trivial reasons such as their expertise in fashion!

In the corporate world, a couple of times, the academically less qualified get the job ahead of the 'well-decorated' over qualified!

Isn't it really 'unfair' to be punished for having paid too much attention to academics, acquiring a lavish grade in the process, but failing in street smart? LOL!

It's quite breathtaking how some promiscuous women end up in marriage with committed men, at the expense of some religious and celibate women. While some philandering men, astonishingly find solace in the arms of loving and understanding women, at the expense of some committed and faithful men. Funny how things work out, isn't it?

Doesn't it get really annoying and pointless, when the smooth chances of your favorite football team winning the league, are completely shattered on the last day by a least-deserving relegation bound team, after the huge efforts and consistency all through the season.

For Christian folks, we were told Lucifer rebelled just once in heaven and got himself banished for eternity! But humans curse God and live, and are always entitled to multiple privileges of pardon! Really adorable I must say, but somewhat unfair to that demon right? (no wonder the devil gets so mad at us!)

Life is certainly not fair to certain categories of thieves in some places in the world and Africa! A government official who embezzle public funds, get cheered and applauded by a chunk of supporters, while a common thief who dispossesses someone of a phone, is lynched to death or set ablaze by the roadside!

Life never get to play it fair! So enjoy the benefits of life while it favors you at someone else's expense, but keep an open-mind incase it suddenly swirls at your expense!

Sent from my BlackBerry® smartphone provided by Airtel Nigeria.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
More From Author: (10 Articles)
12-02-2017  Life: 'the Bias Referee That Never Play Fair!'04-02-2017  The Narrow Route To Common Sense!29-01-2017  Why Women's Rights May Never Be Guaranteed In Africa And The Middle East!22-01-2017  The Horror Of Being Black And African!19-01-2017  The Debris Of LoveMore...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Princewill Nimi.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Feature Article

FACT IS A FACT NO MATTER WHOEVER RELATES IT.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img