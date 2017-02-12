LIFE: 'The Bias Referee That Never Play Fair!'

You can't get cocky for so long, for being too talented or extremely skilled in your art. You might get outclassed in a split second by someone largely underrated, or far less skillful than you are. How this happens, remain a total mystery!

I do agree every fighter gets beaten, and the most anyone can hope for is to be on top for a while, but life never get to play it fair!

A lot of times, the best singers are hardly the fans' favorite, while the not-so-great singers turn out to be the delight of the fans, sometimes for trivial reasons such as their expertise in fashion!

In the corporate world, a couple of times, the academically less qualified get the job ahead of the 'well-decorated' over qualified!

Isn't it really 'unfair' to be punished for having paid too much attention to academics, acquiring a lavish grade in the process, but failing in street smart? LOL!

It's quite breathtaking how some promiscuous women end up in marriage with committed men, at the expense of some religious and celibate women. While some philandering men, astonishingly find solace in the arms of loving and understanding women, at the expense of some committed and faithful men. Funny how things work out, isn't it?

Doesn't it get really annoying and pointless, when the smooth chances of your favorite football team winning the league, are completely shattered on the last day by a least-deserving relegation bound team, after the huge efforts and consistency all through the season.

For Christian folks, we were told Lucifer rebelled just once in heaven and got himself banished for eternity! But humans curse God and live, and are always entitled to multiple privileges of pardon! Really adorable I must say, but somewhat unfair to that demon right? (no wonder the devil gets so mad at us!)

Life is certainly not fair to certain categories of thieves in some places in the world and Africa! A government official who embezzle public funds, get cheered and applauded by a chunk of supporters, while a common thief who dispossesses someone of a phone, is lynched to death or set ablaze by the roadside!

Life never get to play it fair! So enjoy the benefits of life while it favors you at someone else's expense, but keep an open-mind incase it suddenly swirls at your expense!

