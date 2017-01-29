I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Feature Article | 29 January 2017 19:55 CET

Why Women's Rights May Never Be Guaranteed In Africa And The Middle East!

The large craving for gender equality and a continuous upgrade in affirmative action for women, may yield a generous amount of progress in the liberal world, but will continue quite sadly, to suffer reoccurring setbacks in Africa and the Middle East!

• The Supervised Entitlements of Women In Africa:

Africa is traditionally built around draconian cultures that frown at the allocation of certain privileges to women, which take liberties with gender equality, or promote any form of insurrection towards their male counterparts.

Women's rights are almost extinct in most places in Africa! The heavy occurrence of female genital mutilation and coercion of teenage girls into early marriage in countries like Mali, Chad and Somalia, seems to be a revered and celebrated practice!

In most parts of Nigeria, women who dress in clothes that are perceived to be "indecent" are often mobbed, and in most cases, stripped unclad and subjected to gruesome public ridicule by hoodlums. These events are astonishingly displayed at the spectacle of a cheering narrow-minded audience, comprised of even security agents! (I really cannot understand how a lady's choice of fashion deserves such extreme humiliation, or how her dressing infringes on the fundamental human rights of these mobs!) Could this be the unfortunate effect of illiteracy? Or the hypocritical and judgmental nature of the typical African society?

In some parts of Africa, a woman can be easily expelled from her marriage without any severance package, for being 'incompetent' at conceiving a male child, or 'committing the evil' of birthing too many female children! (of course, not too many Africans embrace the "dangerous idea" of legalizing their marriage at the government registry, so this ultimately yanks off any safety nets for the women when adversity strikes).

Most African husbands, uncompromisingly demand the production of children in quick succession without considering the health and psychological preparedness of their wives.

Treading the part of religion, women are rarely allowed to preach in some rigid African churches. The same counts as blasphemy for the Muslim folks as well...(are women the proponents of sin, or I'm not getting something right?)

• ﻿The 'Restraining Order From Freedom' Given To Women In The Middle East:

Islam is practically a 'Male-Centered Religion,' so I'm not naïve to expect the Muslims to be apologetic about that, or suddenly expect them to bend to public opinion(regardless of how prevailing!)

But my point will be made anyway...
The horrible punishment meted out to women for disobedience, or for causing a dent on the family name, commonly referred to as "Honour killing" continues quite strongly in the Middle East! Women are periodically put to death by their male relatives for either converting to a new religion, marrying a suitor of their choice, or embracing western education.

Women in some parts of the Middle East, are often dissuaded(sometimes forcefully) from their desire to acquire education or become literate. It is also a common practice for female rape victims to be compelled by 'law' to marry their defilers!

Achieving a guaranteed provision of Women's Rights in Africa and the Middle East may remain a figment of our imagination, until the deep cultural and religious roots of both environments are reviewed or ultimately reinvented!

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
More From Author: (8 Articles)
29-01-2017  Why Women's Rights May Never Be Guaranteed In Africa And The Middle East!22-01-2017  The Horror Of Being Black And African!19-01-2017  The Debris Of Love19-01-2017  For Christians & Muslims Alone!19-01-2017  Do As Much As You Can, For As Many As You Can!More...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Princewill Nimi.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Feature Article

"You cannot grow higher than you imagination"
By: Sunday Bamidele
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img