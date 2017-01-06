One Slap for Your Cheek!

Diversity in a world like ours is a double-edged sword: in one breath, that sense of being able to cope with and harness differences that exist among people on cultural, religious, political, social, ideological, ethnic, gender, creed, etc. grounds is an amazing phenomenon. The concept of ‘unity in diversity’ has been used on many occasions and is still being used to shape futures and build progressive societies as well as nations. It is a force for good.

The other edge of the sword however is a dangerous and alarming sight to behold. Diversity has been used on many occasions to draw wedges between and among various groupings of people. The architects of such schemes are usually ‘chess players’ with parochial selfish interests to gain at the expense of the masses. They have masterminded religious wars and misunderstandings, political upheavals, negative social segmentations and what have you. And oh, these were purposeful and advertent in every regard.

Owing to our distinct and varied beliefs, experiences and education (both formal and informal), we cannot expect Mr. A to behave and think same way as Mr. B. Our paradigms and mindsets are different, and should rightly be so. However, the gap or the differences that exist should not deviate significantly from the mean (in this case, universally approved and recommended beneficial patterns of behaviour based on natural laws). Despite our diversity and irrespective of our differences, we must and should all be approaching the mean.

In contemporary times, one cannot pretend not to notice the rots going on in the Christian religious faith. Rots defined by fake pastors and fake members, visionless shepherds and undisciplined flock, indolent leaders and followers, morally bankrupt Christians, and what have you. It is laughable, and indeed, we are being laughed at by people who do not profess our faith. I believe the mockers are justified in their mockery.

One cannot actively address all the rots ongoing in the Christian faith in a short article like this one. It is for this reason that I want to focus on the rot of visionless shepherds and undisciplined flock. Today, leaders in our churches seem to be clueless and don’t know what they are about. In our world where everything rises and falls on leadership, where leadership is cause and everything else is effect, we cannot afford to leave leadership, especially one in the Church of Christ to chance. 1 Timothy 3 gives must-have qualities that leaders in the body of Christ must have. What we see today is however different.

I visited one Church not too long ago and what I saw was reminiscent of clueless and visionless leadership. The Shepherd there needs to learn a lot more to be able to effectively lead such a Church. Sadly enough, he leads the branch of a Church known for global best standards and practices. It’s a shame!

On the other side of the divide are undisciplined flock. Professed followers of Christ and children of God are not ready to heed instruction. We now tend to believe in automatic breakthroughs irrespective of whether or not we play our part. No wonder many are being frustrated. A pastor friend of mine, after encouraging his member to make peace with an adversary, found out later that the member hasn’t done so. Well, the consequences for that particular member were dire, perhaps nearly fatal. The consequences were not from the pastor, but have been suspected to be masterminded by the adversary. Sometimes, you make peace with your adversaries, and not battle them. We need wisdom, because it is the principal thing.

Owing to the foregoing, I am beginning to understand and somehow endorse the actions of some men of God slapping their flock. Yes, I do! Don’t be surprised! Wait a little, did I hear you talk about human rights? Please, let’s get serious. Is there potential for abuse? Yes, there is that danger, but we have been too careful for long. Sometimes, a little pain on the cheek can jolt a person back to his/her senses. I have gone around a lot, and have seen the indiscipline being exhibited in the body of Christ, especially on the part of followers. You know, we are quick to point out that of the Shepherds or Leaders, but are silent on the unspeakable and destructive mal-behaviour of the Followers.

May be, just one slap on your cheek is what you need to awaken you from your slumber towards greatness. It may be painful, yes! Perhaps, humiliating, yes! But it may just be your springboard to great things. If you want to escape the pain and humiliation, do the right thing. Shalom!

Paul Edem Kuenyefu is a writer, development enthusiast, speaker and business consultant. As an itinerant international inspirational speaker, he has spoken to varied audiences within and outside Ghana and is the author of two books, TO THE ZENITH and CRITICAL LENSES.

