Critical Re-Structuring Of Technical Education And It Contribution To A Model Of Autarky Economy For Ghana

BACKGROUND

When Vision 2020 of Ghana was drafted and gusseted early 1995, which was going to take 25yrs to get to the marked year with the ultimate aim of achieving a state of economic autarky; it became a great inspiration to many, even though such a mark year was seen very far into the future in the early days of the vision documentation, we remained confident as people, it possible and it will be achieved, the pathway to develop an enviable economy in Africa. As at 2016, it left with only 4yrs in fulfillment of such a vision or remain as a nation of shifting polls of our vision, more of talking with no actions and a country with full of promises that are bound to be failed, year after year.

To understand the current economic development status and Financial Positioning as a Nation in 2016, it is paramount and very crucial era before any leader, to steer the drive of governance from 2017 to 2020 to be remembered deeply in the heart of the citizens. Furthermore to establish a cogent intellectual analysis in the body of polity in Ghana, in comparative measurement of 16yrs democratic governance of the left-wing and their efficiency in the economic developmental agenda to that of the right-wing democrat, 8yrs in power and currently having the opportunity to take the steer for the next 4yrs towards the marked year of Vision 2020.

This will give a balance view on 16yrs of Left-wing and to some extent 12yrs of the right-wing in the business of economic management affairs and it impact, furthermore to justify as citizens which type of political party and ideological framework, we should trust to be reliable and hand over the destiny of the nation to, in the promising years ahead.

I could authoritatively state as an economist, analyzing from our current economic status, the future of Ghana aspiring state of economic independence, depends strongly on technical skilled laborers to contribute meaningfully to the “GDP-Growth”, but how do we as a state achieve that.

UNSOLVED CHALLENGE AT THE DOOR OF EVERY ELECTED PRESIDENT

Man by nature, has no ability to control and manage external force beyond his control. I could authoritatively state further that, none of Ghana’s elected President has ever entered office with a parochial self interest driven agenda, each assume office with great vision, much energy and hope to fulfill his promises as believed. However a system that suffer from disorderly operations, has the ability to deny the realization of the vision of the visionary due to inability to technically have control over all the various human actors assign a role in implementation phase, which has always been the major reason that frustrate the visions from this great leaders. This has been known to be the unsolved challenge faced by the entire President that has assumed offices since from the 1ST Republic up to date. Several examination into the cause roots of this problem, emanated to be of different variable factors but the major influence has been lack of technical education to drive efficiency and result oriented spirit of the civil service system, used in the various capacity. A case study to paint a picture of the thesis; Orders from President for execution, pass through chain of commands from Minister to CEOs of Civil Institute then to the working staff, finally to the citizens. A President with quality leadership could only guarantee the efficiency at the apex, due to sanity in political structure and common in ideological drive but could never be assured of the same accuracy at the base of the chain of command in the civil service system to the benefit of the citizens, he seeks to serve.

THE CAUSE OF GENERAL ECONOMIC PROBLEMS IN GHANA

The national economic management operations and it efficiency has more to do at the base of Civil service operations than the apex of the political ecosystem and it atmosphere. Let examine the case study of Youth Employment promises, it only possible when the youth are technically aligned and abreast with skills to tap into the market opportunities. This promise could failed woefully when the skills of the youth in the market misaligned to the real opportunities created, furthermore lack the right working behaviour and discipline to access those opportunities.

The question raised is, do we have reliable state institutions and microeconomic set-up which is very strong enough to accommodate the about to be created opportunities? All this corrections and development, brings to the door of technical skills orientations.

TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY MODEL

Prof. Rajni Kothari a renowned Political Economist of Indian asserted in early 1970 in his book; THE FOOTSTEPS INTO THE FUTURE:diagnosis of the Present World and a design for an alternative and I quote “The main fault in higher education in developing countries is that Universities are far too oriented to liberal arts and general science training and do not give adequate attention to technical education.” Ghana has become a victim to such educational deficiency, the reason behind the sudden rise in service industry with no complementary primary and secondary sector economy. Administration has become a big industry overnight with no economic foundation. Of what value is a tertiary sector economy delinked from primary and secondary sector economy, it is just a consumption of national purse with no economic rate of return to relied on in the basic economic computation.

PROPORSAL AND REQUEST TO THE NEW GOVERNMENT

As a Think-Tank, we humbly request, the coming government to uphold the agenda of converting some of the Polytechnics to Technical Universities with the necessary legal instrument. However need to evaluate the competence and specialty in the operational performance of the various polytechnic contributions to the technical skills industry of Ghana before conferring upon them such status. Our findings across the 10 regions of all the Polytechnic operations in Ghana evidenced that some are really working hard to define their technical efficiency and contribution to Ghana Industry, while others are also joking in their operational system like any average liberal College.

CONCLUSION AND EXPECTATION AS A THINK TANK

As Bastiat Institute, we have identified the weakness of the Ghana, in its technical labour operations in the global capital market and it developmental dynamics, this led to extensive research to deepen the knowledge in Investment Banking & Risk Management as a collaborative project with the Finance Department and Academic Quality Assurance Department of Cape Coast Polytechnic. And we believe as a capital democrat institute the domestic market will be opened for strong collaborations of Public Private Partnership as well as enabling environment for private sector led economic management.

We are ready as an Institute to contribute our quota to the Ghana economic developmental agenda as well as Africa.

Our official position as an Institute is to congratulate the newly elected President in taking up the steer of power from 2017 and remain committed to assist within our ecosystem as complement to drive his vision for the people of Ghana in his first mandate of office.

Prof. E. Tweneboah Senzu

Senior Fellow, Bastiat Institute-Ghana

