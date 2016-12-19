Be Hygienic – Sue Campbell Tells Cape Coast Residents

The founder of a sanitation NGO based in Cape Coast, has attributed the recent cholera out-break in Cape Coast to the poor management of waste by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

Madam Sue Campbell, owner of Dynamic Engineering and Environmental Solutions for Ghana, also expressed worry over what she described as the inadequate education efforts by sanitation officers at preventing the disease as well as lack of toilet facilities in most houses.

‘‘Cholera outbreaks every year is bad for business, is bad for tourism, is bad for inhabitants because your family member and loved one could be involved. So is just a bad picture for cape coast’’ she told Cape FM reporter Maxwell Attah.

Madam Campbell expressed disgust at gutters filled with faecal matter and other waste close to a commercial area ‘‘… just look behind Barclays Bank , how many minutes is it from the castle , barely three to four minutes walk .you have tourist from all over the world coming here and they see that open gutter with filth. What will they say about us’ the tourism promoter quizzed?

According to a survey she conducted in ten (10) restaurants in Cape Coast, only one of them has soap and running water for adequate hand washing. She believes Management of Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) have not performed enough, adding that if environmental health officers effectively carried out their duty, the problem of cholera out-break would not recur in the Metropolis.

‘The system we have in place for refuse collection is not actualize properly So I think it will help a lot if refuse bins are put in strategic places so people will have place to put their refuse’ she added.

Madam Campbell who has resided in USA and UK over 10 years said her registered NGO will cover gutters, manage refuse, water and drainage system in the metropolis.

She urged Oguaman to enhance good environmental hygiene and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to intensify education. “We need to set high standard of the way we live instead of sleeping on the job. This will help improve upon our living.” She said.

The USA Professional Nurse underscored the need for the people of Cape Coast to change their attitude of blighting the environment and live a hygienic way.

Cape FM reporter Maxwell Attah reports that at the end of the 48th week of the year over 400 cholera cases have been recorded in the metropolis with no death.

Email; [email protected]