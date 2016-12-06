It Is A Challenge But A Very Important Obligation To Make Your Vote Do The Talk

After the upset that occurred in the recent U.S general elections, it will be suicidal for any political hopeful or party to write off any opponent. But it goes without taking note of this counter argument that, due to demographic and cultural differences, some cases are simply straightforward and one ought to just call a spade a spade.

It is now a common belief that a vote for a party either than the two bigwigs is akin to a spoilt ballot. And that is what many refer to as calling a spade a spade. And one cannot argue but than to buy into this school of thought, albeit, I feel that Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom, has demonstrated in his professional life beyond every reasonable doubt that he would be more suitable than any of his compatriots but for his party.

This election is happening tomorrow (7/12/16) and even though 7 candidates will be on the ballot, it is clear without any iota of doubt that it is going to be a two horse race between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Much has been said by both parties to either denigrate their opposition or appeal to discerning voters. But it is the belief of many that has boggled my mind throughout this entire electioneering season.

Some believe it is a contest between humility and arrogance. Others believe it is a battle between purported birthright of someone and the incompetence of the other. Whiles other group believes it is a battle between corruption and incorruptibility. And the final group believes it is a contest between progressiveness and regressiveness. But my difficulty is identifying who represents either side of these battles. For some, the difference is very clear!.. And I envy them.

My issue here, however, is that are these claims factual or pure fabrications against these two distinguished- at least if either of them was my relative, I would be proud- individuals? Your guess is as good as mine. Nana Addo is the protagonist and the lame-duck president Mahama, the antagonist. Both have held public offices before, with the latter presently the president of the republic of Ghana. Every qualified voter in this 2016 campaign has had the opportunity to observe what both Messrs.’ have had to offer based on the happenings under their watch in government.

I have only one vote, so as you my dear reader. But if you have any strong conviction about any of these individuals, this is a great opportunity to twaso (end) or toaso (continue) this government. For me, any outcome is acceptable because it will represent the wishes of the majority of the citizens. But most importantly, my vote gives me the conviction that whether my beneficiary wins or lose, I did my part to choose the direction I want my nation to go. It is very pathetic that some citizens with a similar right forget that there is also a commensurate responsibility of every citizen to vote, as enshrined in the same 1992 constitution of the republic.

Why would someone pay attention to only half truths? Half-truths are never the complete truths and the same applies to enjoying other rights in the constitution, notably freedom of speech, and overlooking its corresponding responsibilities, which is responsibility to vote, in the same constitution. We cannot risk blowing our national apparatus by sitting unconcerned for others to decide who to rule us, only to turn around and lambast the politicians. What have politicians done? How can you fault them for being smart to take up opportunities that are open for all to enjoy which is ‘the freedom to join any political party (whether as a frontline member or as a foot soldier) of your choice’?

You see, we can run away and take solace in other countries once built by the sweat and blood of their founding fathers, as neutralized citizens. But our true identity will always be found in Ghana. Of course, not all of us might get the opportunity to serve as frontline politicians, but our inalienable thumb power rights can choose a candidate who also shares our ideals to steer the affairs of the country. So before I acquire that foreign citizenship, it is my duty to vote and choose the right leader who will lead the nation to the promise land. Our current Ghana is not what anybody envisaged after independence some 60 years ago. But now, power has been vested is us to choose a leader who can lay the foundations to make our future generations proud.

Tomorrow, I am not going to vote for someone to achieve his political ambition nor vote to secure the fortunes of any political party. I am also not going to vote based on tribal lines or allegiance to any political party regardless. I am going to vote for a party that has caught my attention with their policy initiatives for a better Ghana. I am also going to vote because I don’t want someone to choose my own leader for me. Tomorrow, I will vote as well, so as to fulfill my constitutional obligations.

Above all, lets ‘seek ye first the peace and stability of the country’ irrespective of the outcome of this election and all other things shall be added unto us. Let’s move beyond the rhetoric of peace and ensure that our actions and commentaries are devoid of insults, paranoia and bigotry, because that is the very foundation that will form the basis of turmoil.