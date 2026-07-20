Three crises, one ministry: Haruna Iddrisu's mounting test in Ghana's senior high schools

Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu

Ghana's Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, is confronting a convergence of crises in the country's senior high schools that few of his predecessors have faced simultaneously: allegations of sexual predation by a teacher against a student, an escalating pattern of student indiscipline that has turned violent, and the open sale of narcotics on school compounds. Together, they have exposed structural weaknesses in Ghana's pre-tertiary education system that a single disciplinary crackdown is unlikely to resolve.

The Bole case and a fugitive teacher

The most urgent crisis remains unresolved. A teacher at Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region has been on the run for weeks after videos allegedly showing inappropriate conduct with a female student circulated publicly, triggering a nationwide manhunt, his interdiction, and the suspension of his salary by the Ghana Education Service. Iddrisu has publicly pressed the Ghana Police Service to accelerate the search, warning officers that the ministry was watching how the investigation proceeded through to prosecution.

When the fugitive teacher later gave a media interview from hiding, describing his conduct as unintentional and requesting a transfer to a village school, the ministry rejected the claim outright, saying the available evidence pointed instead to deliberate, predatory behavior.

Savannah Regional Minister Salifu Be-Awuribe added his own condemnation, reflecting the broader public outrage the case has generated and renewed calls for stronger enforcement of professional ethics and child-protection measures across Ghanaian schools.

Indiscipline the minister calls "un-Ghanaian"

Iddrisu has been unusually blunt in describing the broader disciplinary picture, telling Parliament that some of what schools are now experiencing amounts to an alarming, almost unrecognizable departure from national norms. His catalogue of recent incidents is striking: students at Bawku Senior High School reportedly turned on teachers enforcing WASSCE examination rules, injuring two and damaging property; students have been found carrying firearms onto school premises; security cameras installed by an old students' association at Prempeh College were vandalized; and in one case students allegedly assaulted a teacher who refused to help them cheat.

The minister has described indiscipline as a problem cutting across learners, teachers, headmasters and even examination officials, calling it, in his words, a distinctly Ghanaian affliction that the sector must confront directly.

In response, Iddrisu has signaled that Ghana's existing punishment regime may need a fundamental rewrite, telling lawmakers the government was considering handing the Ghana Education Service far greater authority to sanction offenders decisively. He has also directed the GES Director-General to act under the backing of President Mahama's Reset Agenda, while a new committee reviews the service's Code of Conduct after publicly rejecting claims that GES no longer punishes misconduct or has abolished class repetition.

Narcotics on campus

The third strand of the crisis concerns drugs. Iddrisu told Parliament directly that some senior high school students have been caught selling cannabis, known locally as "wee," on school grounds, and warned that failure to remove such students risked, in his phrase, poisoning the rest of an innocent student body. He has already directed school heads to dismiss students found peddling narcotics outright, and says he has coordinated with the Interior Ministry and narcotics control authorities to address the wider drug problem affecting schools.

A reform Ghana's own research complicates

The minister's instinct toward tougher sanctions faces a genuine evidentiary challenge. Ghanaian academic literature on positive discipline models offers no clear consensus that harsher punishment alone reduces indiscipline, and several studies suggest that legislative crackdowns without parallel investment in teacher capacity and school environment fail to shift behavior on their own. Critics of the current push have also pointed to overcrowded classrooms and dormitories, a direct consequence of Ghana's high-enrolment Free SHS policy, as diluting housemasters' and teachers' ability to monitor students regardless of how strict any new code becomes. A punishment regime rewritten without addressing that staffing and infrastructure strain risks producing rules schools lack the capacity to enforce.

Iddrisu has announced national stakeholders' conference in Sunyani before the end of July, bringing together academics, religious leaders and educationists to shape a coordinated response. Whether that dialogue produces reforms matched to the sector's actual capacity, rather than simply tougher rules on paper, will determine whether this becomes a genuine turning point for school safety in Ghana or another cycle of announcements following the next crisis.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References

Adomonline, "Haruna Iddrisu urges swift arrest of Bole SHS teacher over alleged sexual misconduct," https://www.adomonline.com/haruna-iddrisu-urges-swift-arrest-of-bole-shs-teacher-over-alleged-sexual-misconduct/

NewsGhana, "Iddrisu Orders Crackdown After Bole Teacher Case," https://www.newsghana.com.gh/iddrisu-orders-crackdown-after-bole-teacher-case/

Graphic Online, "Education Minister tells Parliament how senior high school students are now selling 'weed' on campuses," https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/education-minister-tells-parliament-how-senior-high-school-students-are-peddling-marijuana-on-campuses-and-how-he-has-directed-ges-to-dismiss-such-students.html

ModernGhana, "Ghana's Punishment Regime Review: Necessary Correction or Retreat to a Harsher Past?" https://www.modernghana.com/news/1508089/ghanas-punishment-regime-review-necessary-correc.amp

Ghana Standard, "Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for interdicted Bole SHS teacher," https://ghstandard.com/ghana-education-news-in-ghana/education-ministry-urges-police-to-intensify-search-for-interdicted-bole-shs-teacher/

ModernGhana, "Police must track down fugitive Bole SHS teacher Education Ministry on alleged sexual misconduct," https://www.modernghana.com/news/1510793/police-must-track-down-fugitive-bole-shs-teacher.html

GBC Ghana Online, "'We must not condone it' Savannah Regional Minister condemns alleged teacher-student sexual misconduct at Bole SHS," https://www.gbcghanaonline.com/news/education/bole-savannah-minister/2026/

Rainbow Radio Online, "MoE rubbishes fugitive Bole SHS teacher's 'unintentional' excuse, urges police to step up hunt," https://rainbowradioonline.com/2026/07/14/moe-rubbishes-fugitive-bole-shs-teachers-unintentional-excuse-urges-police-to-step-up-hunt/