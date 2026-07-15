Police must track down fugitive Bole SHS teacher — Education Ministry on alleged sexual misconduct 

The Ministry of Education has called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify efforts to locate, arrest and prosecute the interdicted Bole Senior High School teacher at the centre of an alleged sexual misconduct case involving female students.

The teacher has remained on the run weeks after police announced a nationwide manhunt following the circulation of videos that allegedly showed him engaging in inappropriate conduct with a female student on the school campus.

The case sparked widespread public outrage, leading to the teacher's interdiction by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the commencement of investigations into allegations that he abused his position to exploit students.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 14, the Ministry expressed concern that the suspect had still not been apprehended despite the gravity of the allegations and the public interest surrounding the case.

"The Ministry of Education urges the Ghana Police Service to, as a matter of urgency, locate and arrest the interdicted Bole Senior High School teacher, who remains at large weeks after a nationwide manhunt was announced," the statement, signed by Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, read in part.

The Ministry also referenced reports that the fugitive teacher recently granted a media interview in which he claimed his conduct was unintentional and appealed to be transferred to a village school.

According to the Ministry, those developments should provide investigators with leads to trace his whereabouts, urging the police to use digital tracking and engage the media outlet that carried the interview.

It further disclosed that information available to the Ministry contradicts the teacher's account, insisting that the alleged misconduct was deliberate.

The Ministry also revealed that it had seen additional videos allegedly showing the same teacher engaging in similar inappropriate behaviour with other girls believed to be students, raising concerns that the incidents may have been repeated over time.

"In fact, we have seen other videos of the same teacher engaged in similar inappropriate behaviour with other girls we believe are also students. Based on what we know so far, we believe that the now disgraced and interdicted teacher used his privileged position as a teacher to exploit vulnerable female students," it noted.