President Mahama welcomes ECOWAS' decision to support Ghana’s petition against xenophobic attacks in South Africa 

President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday welcomed the decision of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to endorse Ghana's petition to the African Union (AU) against xenophobia.

President Mahama said this in his address at the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Freetown, Sierra Leone, which was the climax of the ECOWAS Mid-Year Statutory Meetings.

He said Ghana was deeply concerned about the recent xenophobic attacks against its citizens in South Africa, during which some Africans, including Ghanaians and Nigerians, had lost their lives, while many others experienced fear, intimidation and uncertainty.

“Ghana welcomes the decision of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to endorse and support Ghana’s request for this matter to be placed on the agenda of the next African Union Summit,” he said.

“Africa’s liberation was achieved through solidarity across our borders. We must never allow that proud legacy to be weakened by intolerance and the actions of a small minority,” the President added.

President Mahama paid tribute to the leadership of the ECOWAS Commission, including the President, Vice-President, Commissioners, Directors and Staff, for their dedication, professionalism and invaluable service to their Community.

Adding that their efforts had contributed immensely to advancing regional integration and strengthening the ECOWAS institution.

He reiterated that it was his hope that the incoming leadership would build on and consolidate the gains achieved by their predecessors.

He also commended the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for the excellent work undertaken over the past few days in preparing the important decisions and recommendations that had been presented to us at this Summit.

“Ghana remains steadfast in its commitment to the ideals and objectives of ECOWAS and stands ready to work with all member states, the Commission and our development partners to advance peace, prosperity and regional integration across West Africa.”

President Mahama commended ECOWAS for commencing the construction of the Ultra-Portable Logistics Depot in Lungi, Sierra Leone to support emergency responses, crisis situations and the ECOWAS Standby Force.

He expressed his gratitude to his Sierra Leonen counterpart President Julius Maada Bio for his recent visit to Accra following the devastating floods that claimed the lives of 39 of their compatriots.

“Your expression of sympathy and solidarity during that difficult period was deeply appreciated,” he added.

President Mahama also congratulated President Bio on his leadership as Chairman of the ECOWAS during what had been a very eventful year and thanked him for his commitment to the advancement of their community.

Regarding the regional integration agenda, which was before them at the Meeting, President Mahama said the ECOWAS Compact was built around six thematic pillars: Peace and security; Sustainable economic transformation and regional prosperity; and Science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The rest are youth, women and future generations; Institutional reforms, Partnerships and implementation mechanisms; ECOWAS’ geopolitical positioning and strategic autonomy; and Democracy.

He said there was no doubt that the adoption and effective implementation of these six pillars would unlock enormous opportunities and improve the lives of the citizens of their community.

He said peace and security remained fundamental to the development of our sub-region; adding that without peace, development would remain an illusion.

The President said Sustainable economic transformation and regional prosperity were equally important if their region was to occupy its rightful place within the global community of nations.

He said they require both peace and economic transformation to confront emerging threats such as terrorism, violent extremism and transnational organised crime through coordinated and collaborative action.

President Mahama said this calls for continuous cooperation among ECOWAS member states, the Alliance of Sahel States and other partners.

He said they must therefore preserve channels of dialogue among all countries in our sub-region, including the Alliance of Sahel States.

President Mahama said geography had made them neighbours, history had made their partners, and their future requires that they remain one West African family.

He said differences might arise from time to time, but they should never diminish their shared commitment to peace, cooperation and the long-term prosperity of their people.

He said they must also recognise that in today’s rapidly changing world, no nation could remain competitive without investing in science, technology and innovation.

President Mahama said these investments were closely linked to digital transformation, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, smart learning systems and modern production methods, all of which were shaping the global economy.

GNA