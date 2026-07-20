Ghana has lost a statesman among traditional rulers — Mahama mourns Yaa Naa

President John Dramani Mahama has described the death of Yaa Naa Abukari II as a national loss.

The revered traditional ruler's passing was announced on Monday, July 13, by the Head of the Dagbon Kingmakers, Kuga Naa Adam Abdulai II, after customary rites were performed at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

The President stated that Ghana has lost a distinguished traditional ruler whose leadership helped transform Dagbon into a symbol of peace, reconciliation and unity.

He made the remarks on Monday, July 20, when he received a delegation from Dagbon at the Jubilee House to formally inform him of the passing of the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom in accordance with tradition.

Mr Mahama said his relationship with the late Yaa Naa extended beyond official duties, recalling that they had worked closely together over the years, including during efforts to resolve the Dagbon conflict in his first term as president.

“The passing of the Yaa Naa is not only a moment of profound grief for Dagbon, but it is a national loss. Ghana has lost a statesman amongst traditional rulers, a man whose wisdom, moderation, and commitment to peace earned him the respect of people across political, ethnic, and religious divides,” he said.

The President recounted how the late king assumed the skin at a difficult period in Dagbon's history and was instrumental in fostering reconciliation after years of conflict.

He said the late Yaa Naa's leadership was marked by patience, humility and a commitment to building lasting peace, adding that his efforts strengthened governance and stability within the kingdom through the adoption of the Dagbon Constitution.

Mr Mahama also praised the late overlord's role in promoting dialogue beyond Dagbon, including his efforts to improve relations with neighbouring traditional areas and his commitment to resolving long-standing disputes through peaceful engagement.

“His philosophy was yet profound, and as he loved to say, ‘I love those who build bridges of peace, but I do not like those who destroy the peace.’ These were not merely words; they became his guiding principle during his entire reign, and an enduring lesson for all of us,” the President stated.

He further noted that the late Yaa Naa consistently championed development by working with governments, development partners, diplomatic missions and the private sector to improve the welfare of the people of Dagbon.

Expressing sympathy to the Dagbon Traditional Council, the royal family and the people of Dagbon, President Mahama assured them of the government's support throughout the mourning period and pledged to work closely with traditional authorities to ensure that the late king receives the appropriate state courtesies during his final funeral rites.