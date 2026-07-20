Wontumi unfit to lead NPP as National Chairman over legal controversies — Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has questioned Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi's suitability to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying a political party chairman facing serious legal challenges does not represent the standard of leadership expected by the public.

According to Kpebu, Wontumi's recent conviction in the Samreboi illegal mining case has significantly undermined his reported ambition of becoming the NPP's national chairman.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, July 20, 2026, Kpebu stressed that political leaders must exemplify integrity and accountability because of the influence they wield in society.

“When your party chairman is not a good example to society, it's not the best,” he said.

His comments come after the High Court in Accra convicted Wontumi and Akonta Mining Limited for offences relating to the unauthorised assignment of mineral rights and facilitating illegal mining activities on the company's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The court sentenced Wontumi to 20 years' imprisonment on two counts, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Kpebu described the conviction as a significant setback to Wontumi's political aspirations, arguing that it would make it difficult for the NPP to distance itself from the controversy surrounding him.

“Chairman Wontumi was bidding to become national chairman of the NPP. So with this, for now, it's a huge setback,” he stated.

He added that concerns about Wontumi's suitability for the role had existed even before the court's decision because of the legal issues confronting him.

“Even without the conviction, at a point it was very clear that his bid was untenable, very untenable, that with the situation he was embroiled with, it wasn't conducive to become chairman of the party,” Kpebu said.

The lawyer maintained that political parties should consider both legal and public confidence issues when choosing their leaders.

“The party will be dogged by the accusations of galamsey, galamsey,” he said.

While acknowledging the constitutional principle that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty, Kpebu argued that leadership positions often require a higher standard of public trust.

“A person is innocent until proven guilty, Article 19, Clause 2. But also practically, sometimes the nature of the charges and the evidence so far available already point to guilt, even before the person is convicted,” he said.

He also noted that Wontumi retains the legal right to challenge the High Court's decision by appealing the judgment and seeking bail pending the outcome of the appeal.

The conviction has reignited public debate over accountability in public life and whether individuals facing significant legal controversies should occupy senior leadership positions within political parties.