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Galamsey prosecutions should not end with Wontumi's sentence — Prof Agyemang-Duah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Galamsey prosecutions should not end with Wontumis sentence — Prof Agyemang-Duah
MON, 20 JUL 2026

Governance expert Professor Baffuor Agyemang-Duah has urged the government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the prosecution of illegal mining offences does not end with the conviction and sentencing of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to him, several individuals have been publicly linked to illegal mining activities over the years and should equally be investigated and prosecuted, irrespective of political affiliation.

According to him, this should be done for the fight against galamsey to be seen as credible and impartial.

He made the remarks on Accra-based JoyNews on Monday, July 20, following a High Court's decision to sentence Chairman Wontumi to 20 years' imprisonment in the Samreboi illegal mining case.

"For many years now, this issue of galamsey has engaged the interest and attention of all people in the country because galamsey is being mined all over the country, and the implications of this for the future of this country have been well known," Prof. Agyemang-Duah said.

He noted that despite the widespread public concern over illegal mining, there had been few successful prosecutions of individuals widely believed to be behind the practice.

The governance expert said he believed the court had followed the due process of the law in handling Chairman Wontumi's case, making the conviction legitimate.

"It is important for government and the agencies responsible for prosecuting such people to make sure all those who have been identified in the many reports of Mr. Erastus Asare Donkor and others are brought to book because this should not end there," he stated.

Prof. Agyemang-Duah cautioned that if only Chairman Wontumi is prosecuted while other alleged kingpins escape accountability, some Ghanaians could question whether the anti-galamsey campaign is being applied fairly.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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