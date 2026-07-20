NAIMOS must explain motorbike owners reportedly paying GH₵15,000 to reclaim seized bikes – CAGG

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (CAGG) has called on the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) to be more transparent in its operations, citing allegations of selective enforcement and possible misconduct in the fight against illegal mining.

While acknowledging NAIMOS' efforts since its establishment, the coalition said the agency's record of conducting more than 200 anti-galamsey operations is commendable but insisted that questions remain about the consistency and fairness of its enforcement activities.

In a statement issued on Monday, CAGG stressed that public confidence in the anti-illegal mining campaign depends not only on the number of operations carried out but also on the integrity and impartiality of those operations.

“NAIMOS has been active on the ground, and its record of over 200 operations is not in dispute,” the coalition stated.

“The question that must be asked, however, is whether that record reflects enforcement carried out without fear or favour.”

According to the coalition, reports from some mining communities suggest that NAIMOS' enforcement actions have not been applied uniformly, with allegations that certain operators receive preferential treatment.

CAGG also expressed concern over claims that some confiscated mining equipment had allegedly been returned to operators after payments were made.

“Far more troubling is the allegation that confiscated equipment is being returned to miners upon payment of a fee, with motorbike owners reportedly paying GH₵15,000 to reclaim seized bikes,” the statement said.

“If this is true, this is shameful, and it is an affront to the integrity of NAIMOS and to the very mandate it was set up to fulfil.”

The coalition urged the agency to respond publicly to the allegations and provide a full account of its operational procedures.

“We call on NAIMOS to come clean on this allegation without delay,” it said.

CAGG further questioned the accessibility of NAIMOS' accountability mechanisms, asking the agency to disclose how members of the public can lodge complaints and how such reports are processed.

“Where is NAIMOS's toll-free complaints line published, and what is the public record of community complaints received, logged and acted upon?” the coalition asked.

“Accountability requires that these questions be answered, not assumed.”

The coalition argued that transparency is essential because NAIMOS has become a key institution in the government's campaign against illegal mining and in efforts to safeguard Ghana's forests and water bodies.

It added that the concerns raised form part of its broader call for stronger accountability and enforcement across all state institutions involved in combating galamsey.

CAGG also maintained that the Ghana Police Service and local authorities must intensify law enforcement, warning that illegal mining will persist if state agencies fail to apply the law consistently.

Although the government has consistently described NAIMOS as a critical force in disrupting illegal mining through raids, equipment seizures and interventions in affected communities, the coalition insisted that the long-term success of the anti-galamsey campaign will depend on transparent, independent and impartial enforcement.