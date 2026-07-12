THE SILENT KILLER FROM HOME: When the Pressure to Send Money Costs African Immigrants Their Lives

One moment, an undocumented Jamaican immigrant walked into a money transfer office to send 500 U.S. dollars to his sick mother back home. Days later, he was in handcuffs after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested him at his residence.

Thousands of kilometers away in Toronto, a young Ghanaian international student with dreams of building a brighter future unexpectedly lost her life. Soon afterward, another young Ghanaian immigrant also passed away. In both cases, authorities reported that complications related to high blood pressure were contributing factors.

These stories are different, yet they point to a difficult question confronting many African and Caribbean immigrants across North America:

Could the relentless pressure to support loved one’s back home be taking a hidden toll on their emotional, financial, and physical well-being?

For many immigrants, life abroad is often viewed as a success story. Families see photographs on social media, hear stories about Canada and the United States, and assume that anyone living overseas has achieved financial security.

The reality, however, is often very different.

Behind many smiling faces are people working long hours, juggling multiple jobs, paying high rents, managing taxes, transportation costs, tuition fees, insurance, and rising grocery bills, all while trying to send money home whenever possible.

For many African immigrants, supporting family members is not simply an obligation, it is a deeply rooted cultural value. Parents make sacrifices to educate their children, siblings support one another, and family members are expected to stand together during times of joy and hardship.

Sending money home to help with school fees, hospital bills, food, rent, or emergencies is an expression of love and responsibility.

The challenge arises when genuine family support gradually becomes relentless expectation.

Many immigrants describe receiving frequent calls requesting financial assistance for medical bills, funerals, weddings, birthday celebrations, graduation ceremonies, baby showers, home renovations, and numerous other family obligations.

Individually, these requests may seem reasonable. Collectively, they can create overwhelming emotional and financial pressure.

Some immigrants respond by taking on overtime shifts or working two or even three jobs. Others sacrifice holidays, delay medical appointments, ignore symptoms of illness, or struggle with chronic anxiety because they fear disappointing their loved ones.

Medical experts have long recognized that prolonged stress can contribute to serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, anxiety disorders, depression, and sleep-related illnesses. While every individual's medical circumstances are unique, chronic stress is widely acknowledged as an important public health concern.

Unfortunately, conversations about immigrant well-being often focus on employment, immigration status, or settlement challenges while overlooking the emotional burden of constant financial responsibility.

Equally important is understanding the perspective of families back home.

Many relatives do not intentionally place excessive pressure on their loved ones abroad. Instead, they often believe that anyone living in North America enjoys unlimited financial opportunities. Social media images showing new cars, modern apartments, graduation ceremonies, and vacations can reinforce the perception that immigrants are financially comfortable.

What those images rarely reveal are the monthly bills, mortgage payments, childcare expenses, tuition costs, taxes, insurance premiums, transportation costs, and the emotional exhaustion that frequently accompany life abroad.

This misunderstanding creates unrealistic expectations.

When one request follows another without appreciation for the immigrant's own financial realities, the emotional burden can become overwhelming.

The solution is not to stop helping family.

Family support remains one of the greatest strengths of African communities around the world.

Instead, the answer lies in balance.

Families should recognize that financial assistance is a gift, not an entitlement. Open conversations about priorities, emergencies, and available resources can help reduce unrealistic expectations.

Likewise, immigrants must understand that protecting their own health is not an act of selfishness.

Taking time to rest, seeking medical care, maintaining healthy lifestyles, managing stress, and setting realistic financial boundaries are investments that ultimately benefit the entire family.

An immigrant who sacrifices his or her health today may not be able to continue providing support tomorrow.

Communities, religious organizations, settlement agencies, and mental health professionals also have an important role to play by encouraging conversations about financial stress, emotional wellness, and healthy family expectations within immigrant communities.

Success abroad should never be measured solely by the amount of money someone sends home.

It should also be measured by the ability to live with dignity, maintain good health, build stable families, and contribute meaningfully to both their adopted country and their country of origin.

Sometimes, the greatest gift an immigrant can offer loved ones is not another money transfer.

It is remaining healthy.

Remaining emotionally strong.

Remaining alive.

After all, money can replace many things.

A human life cannot.

Perhaps it is time for families both at home and abroad to remember one simple truth: genuine love is built not only on sacrifice, but also on understanding.

A word to the wise is enough.