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Sun, 12 Jul 2026 Feature Article

The New Retirement: When Your Wife Gets a Passport and You Get the Keys to the House

The New Retirement: When Your Wife Gets a Passport and You Get the Keys to the HouseMan

TRetirement planning often focuses on pensions, investments, and healthcare, but overlooks one growing reality: the impact of children settling abroad. Across Ghana, many retirees are experiencing a new kind of family life shaped by migration.

As children establish families in countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and across Europe, many mothers spend extended periods overseas helping to care for grandchildren. What begins as a short visit often turns into months abroad, leaving husbands at home managing the family house alone.

While wives become frequent international travellers, many husbands remain the custodians of the homestead, maintaining the property and adjusting to a much quieter daily routine. Technology keeps families connected through phone and video calls, but it cannot replace the companionship of living together.

This growing trend highlights an important lesson: successful retirement is about more than financial security. Strong friendships, community involvement, faith groups, hobbies, volunteer work, and meaningful social connections are equally important in preventing loneliness and maintaining well-being.

The new retirement is increasingly defined by airports, passports, and families spread across continents. As more Ghanaian children build lives abroad, retirees must prepare not only financially but also emotionally and socially. In today's world, planning for retirement means planning for the possibility that love remains strong—even when families live thousands of miles apart.

Frank Ayim Damptey
Frank Ayim Damptey, © 2026

This Author has published 123 articles on modernghana.com. More I am a distinguished Ghanaian business leader and entrepreneur, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Beverages Company Limited and Tata Industrial Company Limited. With over two decades of experience in senior executive roles, I brings extensive expertise across multiple industries, including brewing, soap manufacturing, water treatment, paint and ink production, agriculture, technology, and food processing.

Beyond my leadership in Ghana, I have provided consultancy services to several start-up companies across Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria, helping to drive growth and innovation within West Africa’s industrial sector.

My work with Tata Beverages reflects my unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and advancing local manufacturing standards. As an author and thought leader, I have also contributed insightful articles to Modern Ghana, sharing my perspectives on business, development, and industry trends.I also have a few published research findings.Column: Frank Ayim Damptey

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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