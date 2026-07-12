LCB Worldwide Ghana partners Ghana Health Service for major fumigation exercise in Accra

Crisis management company LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has partnered with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to undertake a large-scale fumigation exercise across key public spaces in Accra as part of efforts to prevent disease outbreaks during the rainy season.

The exercise, held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, coincided with the National General Cleaning Exercise announced by President John Dramani Mahama following the recent widespread flooding that affected many parts of the country.

Organised under LCB Worldwide Ghana's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the initiative focused on markets, transport terminals, and other public areas within the Korle Klottey Municipality in the Greater Accra Region. The exercise is intended to reduce the risk of sanitation-related diseases that often emerge during the rainy season.

The initiative also supports the government's renewed commitment to environmental sanitation and aligns with President Mahama's nationwide campaign to promote cleaner communities and improve public health.

Speaking during the exercise, representatives of LCB Worldwide Ghana said that although the company's core responsibility is to provide disease prevention and disinfection services at Ghana's ports and airports, it considers it equally important to support community-based public health interventions through strategic partnerships with institutions such as the Ghana Health Service.

The company's Lead for Partnerships and Programmes, Fiifi Buabeng-Baiden, reaffirmed LCB Worldwide Ghana's commitment to initiatives that improve the well-being of Ghanaians.

According to him, the increasing public health risks associated with the rainy season require proactive interventions, making the partnership with the Ghana Health Service both timely and necessary.

“Our partnership with the Ghana Health Service means that we are interested in whatever the Ghana Health Service is interested in. And what the Ghana Health Service’s mandate is to provide the facilities for the comprehensive public safety of the country. So the Ghana Health Service has found it right, and as part of it measures to promote public safety and security to disinfect and fumigate markets every possible hotspot for the spread of disease like cholera, malaria and typhoid to ensure that the country is safe and that is what we are here to support them in, as part of our corporate social responsibility.”

He added that ‘’indeed, this is not the first time we’re carrying out such an exercise. As you may aware, we have done this for schools in the past, we have done market centres across the country and we have done Ministries, Departments and Agencies. The list is endless. We came out strongly during the Covid period and disinfected very many places as our contribution towards the fight against the pandemic.’’

"Apart from providing world-class disinfection services at Ghana's ports and points of entry, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, as a Ghanaian company, is deeply committed to the communities in which we operate. Whatever affects the Ghanaian people affects us as well," he said.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, described the exercise as a proactive intervention designed to prevent disease outbreaks before they occur.

“Fortunately as I talk today, we haven’t recorded any cholera outbreak. But we don’t need to have it before we take actions. We need to prevent it because it is extremely expensive to treat people when there is an outbreak. People won’t go to work, some might lose their lives, the hospitals become choked and the doctors and nurses become overwhelmed while needing to buy medication and get them places to sleep.”

He lauded the partnership between the Ghana Health Service and LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Korle Klottey, Hon. Alfred Allotey-Gaisie, commended the initiative and stressed that sustaining the benefits of such exercises would require the active participation of residents, traders, and transport operators in maintaining clean surroundings.

"We won’t just start and stop. There are series of fumigations we have to do around the municipality. The Tema Station market is not the only place that is affected. We have Odawna, Osu, and other places. We are very grateful for the help we are getting from LCB and Ghana Health Service.”

LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has consistently supported public health efforts across the country through the fumigation of senior high schools, market centres, and health facilities under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The company also played a significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it partnered with the Government of Ghana to disinfect designated COVID-19 holding and treatment centres as part of the national response to the outbreak.