ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 12 Jul 2026 General News

Chief Ibrahim Mojo appointed CHAAG Vice President, signaling new era for Ghana's customs brokerage sector

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Chief Ibrahim Mojo, newly elected Vice President of the Customs House Agents Association, Ghana (CHAAG).Chief Ibrahim Mojo, newly elected Vice President of the Customs House Agents Association, Ghana (CHAAG).

The Customs House Agents Association, Ghana (CHAAG), on Thursday, July 9, 2026, officially inaugurated its newly elected national executives at a colourful ceremony held in Accra under the theme, "Advancing Professional Customs Brokerage and Trade Facilitation."

The event brought together customs house agents, freight forwarders, industry stakeholders, government officials and business leaders to usher in a new leadership expected to strengthen professionalism, improve collaboration with key state institutions and promote efficient trade facilitation in Ghana.

One of the major highlights of the inauguration was the appointment of Chief Ibrahim Mojo, a highly respected veteran customs house agent and clearing professional, as the Vice President of the Customs House Agents Association, Ghana (CHAAG).

Chief Ibrahim Mojo's appointment has been widely welcomed by industry players, who describe it as a significant milestone for Ghana's shipping, logistics and customs brokerage industry. Having spent many years in the freight forwarding and customs clearance sector, he has built an enviable reputation for integrity, professionalism and mentorship.

Beyond his distinguished career in customs brokerage, Chief Ibrahim Mojo also serves as the Greater Accra Grushie Chief, a traditional leadership role through which he has championed community development, unity and the welfare of his people. His ability to combine traditional leadership with professional excellence has earned him widespread respect both within the maritime industry and among traditional authorities.

His elevation to the vice presidency is expected to bring a wealth of practical experience and strategic leadership to the association as it seeks to modernise customs brokerage practices and deepen collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, shipping lines, freight forwarders and other stakeholders.

Throughout his career, Chief Ibrahim Mojo has consistently championed ethical business practices, compliance with customs regulations and the continuous training of young clearing agents. His leadership style, grounded in experience, humility and dedication to service, has earned him the admiration of colleagues across the maritime and logistics industry.

The inauguration ceremony reaffirmed CHAAG's commitment to building a stronger and more professional customs brokerage industry capable of supporting Ghana's growing international trade and economic development. The association also reiterated its determination to enhance trade facilitation, improve operational standards and advocate policies that promote efficiency at the country's ports.

Many participants expressed confidence that, with experienced leaders such as Chief Ibrahim Mojo serving as Vice President, CHAAG is well-positioned to become an even stronger voice for customs house agents while contributing significantly to Ghana's ambition of becoming a leading trade and logistics hub in West Africa.

Industry observers believe Chief Ibrahim Mojo's appointment represents not only personal recognition for decades of dedicated service but also a renewed hope for greater professionalism, unity and innovation within Ghana's shipping and clearing fraternity. They also believe his dual role as a respected traditional ruler and seasoned customs professional will further enhance his capacity to build consensus, promote ethical leadership and inspire the next generation of customs brokers, helping to shape a more efficient, transparent and globally competitive trade environment.

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

59 minutes ago

No more removing laptops, shoes and belts at airport as GACL introduces new airport screening system No more removing laptops, shoes and belts at airport as GACL introduces new airp...

59 minutes ago

Child marriage among children aged 12-17 remains high in Oti region – GSS Child marriage among children aged 12-17 remains high in Oti region – GSS

5 hours ago

KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise

5 hours ago

How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exercise How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exerc...

6 hours ago

Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26 Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26

6 hours ago

Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028 – Bawumia to unsuccessful NPP aspirants 'Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028' – B...

7 hours ago

Success of first phase of Nkoko Nkitinkiti paves way for commercial poultry production – Agric Minister Success of first phase of 'Nkoko Nkitinkiti' paves way for commercial poultry pr...

7 hours ago

SHS teacher re-arraigned over alleged assault of student at Nyinahin SHS teacher re-arraigned over alleged assault of student at Nyinahin

7 hours ago

Nana Prof. Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Asante, a lawyer, constitutional expert and Paramount Chief of Asante-Asokore Strengthen ADR to reduce court backlog, improve access to justice – Prof. Asante

7 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed NPP internal decisions should not be attributed to Bawumia — Haruna Mohammed

Just in....
body-container-line