Chief Ibrahim Mojo appointed CHAAG Vice President, signaling new era for Ghana's customs brokerage sector

Chief Ibrahim Mojo, newly elected Vice President of the Customs House Agents Association, Ghana (CHAAG).

The Customs House Agents Association, Ghana (CHAAG), on Thursday, July 9, 2026, officially inaugurated its newly elected national executives at a colourful ceremony held in Accra under the theme, "Advancing Professional Customs Brokerage and Trade Facilitation."

The event brought together customs house agents, freight forwarders, industry stakeholders, government officials and business leaders to usher in a new leadership expected to strengthen professionalism, improve collaboration with key state institutions and promote efficient trade facilitation in Ghana.

One of the major highlights of the inauguration was the appointment of Chief Ibrahim Mojo, a highly respected veteran customs house agent and clearing professional, as the Vice President of the Customs House Agents Association, Ghana (CHAAG).

Chief Ibrahim Mojo's appointment has been widely welcomed by industry players, who describe it as a significant milestone for Ghana's shipping, logistics and customs brokerage industry. Having spent many years in the freight forwarding and customs clearance sector, he has built an enviable reputation for integrity, professionalism and mentorship.

Beyond his distinguished career in customs brokerage, Chief Ibrahim Mojo also serves as the Greater Accra Grushie Chief, a traditional leadership role through which he has championed community development, unity and the welfare of his people. His ability to combine traditional leadership with professional excellence has earned him widespread respect both within the maritime industry and among traditional authorities.

His elevation to the vice presidency is expected to bring a wealth of practical experience and strategic leadership to the association as it seeks to modernise customs brokerage practices and deepen collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, shipping lines, freight forwarders and other stakeholders.

Throughout his career, Chief Ibrahim Mojo has consistently championed ethical business practices, compliance with customs regulations and the continuous training of young clearing agents. His leadership style, grounded in experience, humility and dedication to service, has earned him the admiration of colleagues across the maritime and logistics industry.

The inauguration ceremony reaffirmed CHAAG's commitment to building a stronger and more professional customs brokerage industry capable of supporting Ghana's growing international trade and economic development. The association also reiterated its determination to enhance trade facilitation, improve operational standards and advocate policies that promote efficiency at the country's ports.

Many participants expressed confidence that, with experienced leaders such as Chief Ibrahim Mojo serving as Vice President, CHAAG is well-positioned to become an even stronger voice for customs house agents while contributing significantly to Ghana's ambition of becoming a leading trade and logistics hub in West Africa.

Industry observers believe Chief Ibrahim Mojo's appointment represents not only personal recognition for decades of dedicated service but also a renewed hope for greater professionalism, unity and innovation within Ghana's shipping and clearing fraternity. They also believe his dual role as a respected traditional ruler and seasoned customs professional will further enhance his capacity to build consensus, promote ethical leadership and inspire the next generation of customs brokers, helping to shape a more efficient, transparent and globally competitive trade environment.