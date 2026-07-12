UK police says no evidence of political motive in murder ​of former minister Widdecombe

There is no evidence that the suspected murder ​of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe was politically motivated, police said on Sunday, adding that they were not seeking anyone else after ​arresting a 28-year-old ‌man.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at ⁠her home in rural southwest England on Thursday with what police described as "serious injuries". Officers ‌arrested a white British man in Rotherham, northern England, late ⁠on Saturday.

Police urged the public not to speculate about possible motives while the investigation remains ongoing.

"At this point, ​there is still no information to suggest that this ‌is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder," Devon and Cornwall ‌Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman told reporters.

Read more Police arrest suspect in killing of former UK minister Ann Widdecombe

"Detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive.

At this ​stage, there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated."

Another suspect arrested on Friday was released the next day without charge.

A ​social conservative, Widdecombe served as a junior minister in John ​Major's Conservative government in the 1990s.

She stepped ​down as a lawmaker in 2010 but later joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK as its ​immigration and justice spokesperson.

Two serving British members of parliament have been murdered in the last decade.

Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed by a Nazi-obsessed attacker during the Brexit campaign in 2016. Conservative ⁠lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in 2021 by a man inspired ⁠by the ​militant group Islamic State.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)