In Zimbabwe, community seed banks are reviving indigenous crops

Angeline Garwe monitors smallholder farmers bringing small grain seeds to a community seed bank after harvest in Chipinge, southeastern Zimbabwe.

She checks whether the names on the tags correspond with the variety of the seeds and records all the details in her file.

The 49-year-old woman from Kubatana Village is one of nearly 1,000 farmers who have established the Dumisai community seed bank, where they preserve seeds.

Some traditional crop varieties are on the verge of extinction as hybrid crops take over.

Through the seed bank, farmers can access seeds for years to come. Some of the seeds stored in a community seed bank in Chipinge, Zimbabwe.

Climate resilience

Garwe said she has been experiencing the effects of climate change for the past decade.

"I remember we used to plant in late October. But now, late rains force us to plant in late November and December," she told RFI.

"It was devastating to see plants wilting because of drought."

Zimbabwe is experiencing drought and floods, worsened by the effects of climate change.

In 2024, the country experienced an El Niño-induced drought that led to crop failure, forcing the government to declare a national disaster to mobilise resources to support struggling families.

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This punishing drought also destroyed some of Garwe's crops. The farmers face not only increasing climate variability but also declining soil fertility and the loss of indigenous crop varieties as they shift to high-yielding commercial seeds.

The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) funded the setup of the community seed bank in 2024 to promote drought-resistant crops and conserve locally adapted seeds of traditional crop varieties such as sorghum, millet and cowpeas.

Patrice Talla, FAO subregional coordinator for southern Africa, said the community seed bank is deeply rooted in indigenous knowledge systems.

"It builds on generations of farmer knowledge related to seed selection, preservation and adaptation to local agro-ecological conditions," he said.

"Farmers contribute traditional varieties that are often better adapted to local climates and soils, as well as knowledge on planting cycles, storage techniques and crop uses."

Some traditional crop varieties are short-term and survive with minimal water, ensuring farmers harvest enough to feed their families during droughts. These small grains are drought resistant and can survive in dry areas.

Food security

Garwe, a mother of five, said the seed bank is helping to multiply locally adapted traditional crop varieties and strengthen food sovereignty.

"This year the rains were erratic, but I harvested enough to feed my family and sell the excess to other villagers," she said.

Talla said the community seed bank in Chipinge district is strengthening both food security and climate resilience by improving farmers' access to diverse, locally adapted seed varieties.

"By conserving and multiplying traditional crops such as small grains, legumes and drought-tolerant varieties, the seed bank helps farmers reduce dependence on external seed systems and enhances their capacity to cope with climate variability, including erratic rainfall and prolonged dry spells," he said.

"It also promotes crop diversification, which improves dietary diversity and reduces the risk of total crop failure. In this way, the initiative contributes to more stable household food availability and supports resilient farming systems."

FAO and its partners are supporting the replication and scaling-up of community seed bank models in other parts of Zimbabwe, particularly in areas vulnerable to climate shocks. Smallholder farmers planting traditional grains in a field in Chipinge.

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Insurance during disasters

Chipinge is vulnerable to floods. In March 2019, it was among the areas of eastern Zimbabwe hit by the deadly Cyclone Idai, which destroyed fields and infrastructure.

A seed bank like Garwe's offers a kind of insurance during such disasters. Farmers can access seeds stored in the seed bank to revive their farms.

Another smallholder farmer at the Dumisai community seed bank, Anna Ndabare, 50, said the seed bank helps conserve traditional small grains.

"When drought or floods destroy my fields, I have a place to turn to," she said.

Talla said continued operation depends on strong community governance and long-term support mechanisms, and that extreme climate events, which can still affect seed regeneration, remain a challenge for community seed banks.

For Garwe, community ownership of Dumisai is central to its sustainability.

"The community will protect it. We all want to see it thriving," she said.