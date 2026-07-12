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Dennis Miracles Aboagye declares bid for NPP National Communications Director

  Sun, 12 Jul 2026
NPP Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumias campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye
SUN, 12 JUL 2026
Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a video shared on X on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Miracles Aboagye announced that he would seek the office as part of efforts to strengthen the party's communications machinery ahead of future elections.

He said his decision was driven by a commitment to reposition the NPP's communication strategy and ensure the party's policies, vision and values are effectively communicated to Ghanaians.

The position of National Communications Director is one of the party's key national executive offices, with responsibility for coordinating the NPP's communication strategy, media relations and public messaging.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye has served in several communication and political roles within the NPP, most notably as spokesperson for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign. He also previously served as the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North.

His announcement comes as the NPP prepares to elect a new national executive at its upcoming national delegates conference following the party's defeat in the 2024 general election.

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