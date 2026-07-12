Cape Coast unites for two-day national clean-up exercise as leaders call for sustained environmental responsibility

Residents of Cape Coast from all walks of life came together in a remarkable display of unity and civic responsibility during the two-day nationwide clean-up exercise, reaffirming their commitment to keeping the historic city clean, healthy, and environmentally friendly.

The exercise formed part of a two-day nationwide clean-up campaign directed by President John Dramani Mahama, aimed at improving environmental sanitation, promoting civic responsibility, and encouraging communities across Ghana to take collective action in keeping their surroundings clean.

The exercise brought together hundreds of volunteers, youth groups, traders, assembly members, sanitation workers, and community leaders who joined forces to clear refuse, desilt drains, sweep streets, and improve sanitation across various parts of the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Leading the exercise was the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), Hon. George Justice Arthur, alongside the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Hon. Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, and the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, all of whom actively participated in the clean-up activities.

Speaking after the exercise, Hon. George Justice Arthur emphasized that environmental sanitation is a shared responsibility that requires the continuous commitment of every resident.

"Together, we proved that keeping our environment clean is a collective responsibility. Let us continue to work hand in hand to make Cape Coast a shining example of environmental cleanliness and civic pride," the MCE stated.

He urged residents not to limit cleanliness to organized exercises but to make proper waste management and environmental hygiene part of their daily lives. According to him, sustained community participation is essential to preventing flooding, improving public health, and enhancing the beauty of the metropolis.

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Hon. Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, also commended the success of the National Clean-Up Exercise and praised the youth for their enthusiasm and dedication.

He described the impressive turnout of young volunteers as a demonstration of responsible citizenship and encouraged them to continue leading by example in promoting a cleaner, healthier, and more beautiful Cape Coast.

Adding his voice, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku applauded residents for responding positively to President Mahama's directive and urged them to sustain the momentum beyond the two-day exercise.

He stressed that building a clean city is not the responsibility of government alone but of every citizen. He encouraged residents to cultivate the habit of proper waste disposal, keep their surroundings clean at all times, and inspire others to do the same.

Dr. Nyarku further noted that environmental cleanliness is essential for protecting public health, preventing flooding, and enhancing Cape Coast's appeal as a historic and tourist city. He called on communities, institutions, and youth groups to continue volunteering and working together to make the metropolis a model of sanitation and civic responsibility.

The successful exercise highlighted the growing collaboration between local authorities, political leaders, and residents in advancing the government's sanitation agenda.