Social Media Journalism in the West African Sub-Region: What Professional Journalists Must Do

Across West Africa, social media has become the fastest route between an event and public awareness of it. A security incident in a remote community, a policy announcement, a viral video, can reach millions of people within minutes of happening, often long before a professional newsroom has verified a single fact.

This speed has transformed how the sub-region consumes news, but it has also exposed a widening gap between the pace of platforms and the discipline of journalism, a gap that professional journalists in Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and beyond can no longer afford to ignore.

The scale of the problem

The consequences of unverified information spreading unchecked are no longer abstract. In Nigeria's Kwara State in June, a false claim that armed bandits had invaded the Oke-Oyi community spread on social media and triggered panic among students, teachers and residents before the police could step in to correct the record. Analysts tracking Nigeria's security crisis note that false information erodes public trust in the authorities and institutions responsible for fighting insecurity, and can even amplify the propaganda narratives of armed groups, deepening the very divisions that fuel conflict.

The Centre for International Governance Innovation has described the situation in stronger terms, warning that information disorder is threatening the social fabric of multi-ethnic societies across West Africa, a problem compounded by the limited presence of global technology platforms in the sub-region, where content moderation and enforcement of platform standards remain weak compared to larger, more geopolitically prioritized markets.

Regional institutions have taken note. The Economic Community of West African States has invested in media capacity-building programmes to strengthen journalists' fact-checking skills, with its Resident Representative to Ghana, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan, describing disinformation as one of the fastest-rising threats to the sub-region, one that erodes trust in governance, distorts public opinion and creates fertile ground for violence and extremism.

Separately, content creators from Ghana, Nigeria and Liberia recently pledged, at a webinar hosted by the European Union in Ghana alongside the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development and DUBAWA Ghana, to confront the commercialization of disinformation within their own spheres of influence, acknowledging that engagement-driven incentives on social platforms often reward the spread of false content over accurate reporting.

It is worth remembering, as researchers at Canada's International Development Research Centre have observed, that manipulated information is not new to the sub-region; parallel channels of rumor, satire and popular communication have long existed alongside, and sometimes in defiance of, tightly controlled official media. What has changed is the velocity and reach that social media now gives to both truth and falsehood alike.

What professional journalists must do

Given this environment, the responsibility on trained journalists across the sub-region has never been heavier, and it demands a deliberate shift in practice.

First, verification must come before speed. The instinct to be first with a story has to yield to the discipline of confirming sources, cross-checking claims against official records, and resisting the pressure to republish viral content simply because it is trending. A professional byline should mean something different from an anonymous post.

Second, journalists must build genuine digital literacy into their daily practice, including familiarity with reverse image searches, metadata checks and other verification tools that can quickly expose manipulated photos or recycled footage before they are amplified further.

Third, newsrooms and individual reporters need to actively partner with fact-checking organizations already active in the sub-region, rather than treating verification as someone else's job. Collaboration across borders matters too, since disinformation rarely respects national boundaries in a region as interconnected as West Africa.

Fourth, professional journalists have a duty to model responsible platform behavior for the public, explaining not just what is false but why it spread, and helping audiences understand the mechanics of manipulation so they become harder to fool the next time.

Fifth, and perhaps most importantly, journalists must resist the commercial logic that rewards outrage and speed over accuracy. Engagement metrics should never be allowed to dictate editorial judgment, however tempting the traffic may be.

Finally, sustained investment in training, from institutions such as ECOWAS, the Media Foundation for West Africa and international media development partners, must be matched by newsroom leadership that protects editorial independence and insists on ethical standards even when a story is inconvenient or unpopular.

Social media has undeniably democratized access to information across West Africa. But democratization without discipline is dangerous. Professional journalists remain the last credible checkpoint between rumor and reality in the sub-region, and that role, now more than ever, must be defended deliberately, and not assumed by default.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References:

Amsterdam News, "How social media proliferation fuels misinformation, worsens security crisis in Nigeria," July 6, 2026 https://amsterdamnews.com/news/2026/07/06/social-media-misinformation-worsens-secutiry-crisis-in-nigeria/

The Africa Feature Network, "ECOWAS Targets Misinformation in West Africa Through Media Capacity Building" https://africafeaturenetwork.com/ecowas-targets-misinformation-in-west-africa-through-media-capacity-building

Centre for International Governance Innovation, "Disinformation Is Undermining Democracy in West Africa" https://www.cigionline.org/articles/disinformation-is-undermining-democracy-in-west-africa/

CitiNewsroom, "West African content creators vow to fight disinformation commercialisation," March 2026 https://citinewsroom.com/2026/03/west-african-content-creators-vow-to-fight-disinformation-commercialisation/

International Development Research Centre, "Disinformation in Africa: Lessons for the West" https://idrc-crdi.ca/en/stories/disinformation-africa-lessons-west