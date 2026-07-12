UPNMG to launch vehicle ownership scheme for nurses and midwives

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG), has announced plans to introduce an Auto Scheme that will enable its members to acquire vehicles on flexible terms without relying on bank loans.

Maxwell Oduro Yeboah, National President of UPNMG, disclosed this during the Northern Regional Nurses and Midwives Conference held at the Radach Hotel in Tamale under the theme, "Strengthening Nursing and Midwifery Practice, Bridging the Gap – Building the Future for Ghana's Healthcare."

According to him, the union is finalising arrangements for the initiative following engagements with vehicle dealers in Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

"We are concluding arrangements on our UPNMG Auto Scheme. Very soon, a nurse or midwife will not need to kneel before any bank to own a car. Through your own union, vehicles are coming for members on member-friendly terms," he announced.

He explained that the scheme is part of the union's broader efforts to improve the welfare of nurses and midwives beyond salary negotiations, adding that it demonstrates UPNMG’s commitment to providing practical support to its members.

Mr. Oduro Yeboah said his recent engagements abroad were focused on securing partnerships that would directly benefit members of the profession.

"I did not go there to snap pictures. Among the work we did, we opened serious conversations with vehicle dealers, and I can tell you today that we are concluding arrangements on our UPNMG Auto Scheme," he said.

The UPNMG National President also highlighted other initiatives introduced by the union to improve the financial wellbeing of nurses and midwives across the country.

He said the establishment of the UPNMG Fund has provided members with access to loans, investment opportunities and other financial support.

"When they said nurses and midwives have no financial dignity, we built the UPNMG Fund and today, every single month, it puts millions of cedis into the pockets of nurses and midwives across this country. Loans when your family needs you. Investments growing while you sleep. The Mart serving you. All these were built by nurses and midwives, owned by nurses and midwives and run for nurses and midwives," he stated.

Mr. Oduro Yeboah further announced progress on the union’s planned advanced medical and academic centre, known as UaMac, describing it as a major investment in the future of healthcare delivery in Ghana.

He said the facility will serve as a tertiary hospital, a training institution and a research hub, providing opportunities for healthcare professionals to access world-class practice without leaving the country.

"They said people like us, ward people and night-shift people, cannot own a hospital. We said, 'Watch us.' UaMac is coming. It will be our own advanced medical and academic centre, a tertiary hospital, a training institution and a research hub," he said.

Earlier in his address, Mr. Oduro Yeboah expressed appreciation to the people of Tamale, describing the city as the foundation of his professional journey.

He recounted his training at the Tamale Nurses Training College and his early professional experiences at Tamale Central Hospital and the Northern Regional Hospital, which he said shaped his career and leadership.

He encouraged nurses and midwives to pursue continuous professional development, stressing that knowledge remains a valuable asset.

"The strengthening of our practice does not begin in Accra. It begins in the classroom and the commitment in your chest. Chase knowledge. It is the only property nobody can ever take from you," he advised.

Mr. Oduro Yeboah also called for improved working conditions in the Northern Region, noting that although the region trains many healthcare professionals, several leave due to limited opportunities and inadequate facilities.

He urged government to provide fair postings, decent accommodation and properly equipped health facilities to encourage nurses and midwives to remain and serve their communities.

The conference brought together nurses, midwives, health administrators, and other stakeholders to discuss strategies to strengthen nursing and midwifery practice and improve the welfare of healthcare workers.

The participants of the UPNMG conference in Tamale.