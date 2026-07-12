GAF launches Burma Camp redevelopment project to replace ageing colonial-era infrastructure

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched the Burma Camp Redevelopment Project, a major initiative aimed at replacing ageing colonial-era infrastructure with modern facilities to improve the welfare of military personnel and enhance operational readiness.

The project forms part of the government's broader strategy to modernise defence infrastructure, address accommodation challenges within the Armed Forces and strengthen military capabilities through public-private partnerships.

Launching the project in Accra, the Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, described the initiative as a significant investment in the welfare and dignity of soldiers and their families.

“Today we are not only breaking ground on buildings; we are breaking ground on hope, dignity and a better future for every soldier, every officer and every military family,” he said.

Mr. Genfi noted that many military personnel and their families continue to live in residential buildings that have long outlived their intended lifespan, despite the critical role the Armed Forces play in safeguarding Ghana's security.

He said the redevelopment project, together with the ongoing 10,000 Housing Units Programme and other infrastructure interventions under the government's "Resetting Ghana Agenda," demonstrates the government's commitment to improving living conditions for military personnel.

According to him, the growing responsibilities of the Armed Forces, including maritime security operations and counter-terrorism preparedness, make the provision of quality accommodation more important than ever.

“As our Armed Forces shoulder greater responsibilities, from maritime security to counter-terrorism preparedness, quality accommodation has become more urgent than ever,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister also announced that the government had established a committee to develop a Ghana Armed Forces Home Ownership Policy and Scheme, which will provide personnel with practical opportunities to own homes before retirement.

He commended the Chief of the Defence Staff and the Military High Command for spearheading the initiative and appealed to corporate organisations, financial institutions, philanthropists and development partners to support the project.

Mr. Genfi further disclosed that the Ghana Revenue Authority had approved tax-deductible status for eligible contributions towards the redevelopment project to encourage greater private sector participation.

Speaking at the launch, the General Officer Commanding the Support Service Brigade, Major General Glover Ashong Annan, said much of the residential and support infrastructure at Burma Camp dates back to the colonial era and no longer meets the needs of a modern professional military.

He explained that the redevelopment would replace outdated facilities with durable, sustainable and modern infrastructure designed to improve personnel welfare, productivity and the well-being of military families.

“The project underscores the commitment of Government and the Military High Command to improve the welfare of personnel and create a conducive environment for effective service delivery,” he said.

Brigadier General George Oppong, who is overseeing the project, revealed that the initiative has attracted substantial support from corporate organisations, institutions, philanthropists and patriotic individuals.

According to him, 66 companies, organisations and individuals have pledged about GH¢196 million in cash, building materials, logistics and technical support towards the redevelopment programme.

He said several donors have already fulfilled their commitments, enabling contractors to mobilise to site and begin construction.

Brig. Gen. Oppong assured stakeholders that all financial and material donations would be managed transparently and applied solely to the implementation of the project.

He also appealed for additional support from corporate bodies and individuals to facilitate the completion of subsequent phases of the redevelopment programme.

The first phase of the project involves transforming the Ghana Armed Forces Post Office into a modern multi-purpose complex that will include banking and customer service halls, office spaces, commercial outlets, residential accommodation and other supporting facilities.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior military officers, government officials, representatives of corporate organisations, development partners and other stakeholders.