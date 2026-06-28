Having Jordan Ayew as Black Stars Team Captain is an Embarrassment to Ghana Football

Ghana football is at a crossroads, and one of the biggest symbols of what has gone wrong in recent years is the continued captaincy of Jordan Ayew for the Black Stars. The armband in Ghana is not just fabric. It carries the weight of history, from CK Gyamfi to Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah, and Asamoah Gyan. Right now, that weight is being carried in the wrong direction.

1. Leadership is more than seniority.

Captaincy should be earned through influence in the dressing room, consistency on the pitch, and the ability to inspire a nation. Jordan Ayew has been around the team for a long time, but longevity is not leadership. Too often, we have seen a Black Stars side that looks disjointed, flat, and without direction when the game gets tough. A captain must be the first to drag the team out of that hole. The evidence over the last few AFCONs and World Cup qualifiers suggests otherwise.

2. Performance must match the position.

The Black Stars captain should be undroppable on merit. Yet Jordan’s club and national team numbers in the last 3-4 years do not scream “talisman”. He works hard, presses, and tracks back, but Ghana needs goals, decisive moments, and someone who changes games. We cannot keep giving the armband to a player because he is the most senior Ayew left, while younger, hungrier, and more in-form players sit in his shadow.

3. It sends the wrong message to the next generation.

When Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, and other emerging leaders are in the squad, handing the captaincy to Jordan tells them that Ghana rewards tenure over impact. That kills competition. If a 22-year-old at West Ham or Bournemouth sees that the armband is locked down regardless of form, what is the incentive to fight for it? We are teaching the wrong lesson.

4. The Ayew era needs to end for Ghana to reset.

For over a decade, Ghana’s football conversation has revolved around the Ayew family. That period gave us moments, but it also created a culture of entitlement and stagnation. Countries like Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria moved forward by backing new faces and new leadership voices. Ghana is still clinging to the past. Keeping Jordan as captain is the clearest sign of that refusal to reset.

What should happen instead?

The technical team must be bold. Give the armband to a player who is currently defining games at the highest level and who commands respect without family politics. Let leadership be competitive again. If Jordan still has a role, let him fight for it like everyone else — not inherit it.

Ghana deserves a Black Stars captain who makes every Ghanaian child proud to wear the jersey, not one whose appointment sparks debate every window. Until that changes, calling Jordan Ayew captain will remain an embarrassment to Ghana football.