Ghana Pentecostal Council calls for enforcement of building laws to curb rising collapse of structures

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called for the strict enforcement of Ghana's planning and building regulations to address recurring flooding that continues to claim lives and destroy property.

Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, President of the GPCC, said recent floods that affected many communities were largely the result of human activities and could be prevented through responsible behaviour by citizens and stronger enforcement of existing laws.

Speaking at the opening of the Council's National Delegates Conference in Accra on Wednesday, on the theme: “Reflecting Christ” (Matthew 5:16), he urged the Government to intensify efforts to remove unauthorised structures on waterways and wetlands.

“Demolition should not be a knee-jerk reaction after a disaster. There must be continuous and unyielding enforcement of our planning laws to save lives and protect our land,” he said.

Apostle Dr Nyamekye added that the Government must invest in long-term drainage infrastructure to accommodate the country's growing urban population.

He also blamed poor waste management practices, particularly the indiscriminate dumping of plastics and other refuse into drains, for worsening flooding in many communities.

“The reckless dumping of plastics and solid waste into our gutters must stop because it chokes our drainage systems and turns rain into disaster,” he said. Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, President, GPCC

Apostle Dr Nyamekye extended condolences to families who lost relatives, homes and livelihoods in the recent floods and urged member churches to support affected communities through relief and humanitarian assistance.

“Beyond our prayers, let us demonstrate our faith through tangible acts of charity and relief, fulfilling the law of Christ in this hour of crisis,” he said.

Apostle Dr Nana Anyani-Boadum, General Overseer of Jesus Generation Ministry, in a devotional message, urged Christians to demonstrate Christ-like values through responsible living and service to society, noting the importance of discipleship in shaping believers who could contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Reverend Jehoiada Godwin Amuzu, who delivered a fraternal message on behalf of the Christian Council of Ghana, said the Church had an important role in addressing social and environmental challenges through advocacy, education and community engagement.

He noted that churches had consistently collaborated on national issues, including environmental stewardship, governance and peacebuilding, adding that “the Christian faith is not merely professed but demonstrated.”

The Rev Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Founder and Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, appealed for greater unity among Christian organisations in addressing national concerns, saying Ghana needed hope, stability and moral leadership.

She commended the GPCC for its contribution to national discourse and encouraged church leaders to continue speaking on issues affecting citizens' welfare.

“We are partners in the harvest and in building a nation that reflects the values of God's kingdom,” she said.

GNA