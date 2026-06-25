ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fake NIA staff jailed 30 days for defrauding Ghana Card applicants

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Fake NIA staff jailed 30 days for defrauding Ghana Card applicants
THU, 25 JUN 2026

The Gbese District Court has sentenced a man who posed as an employee of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to 30 days imprisonment for defrauding members of the public.

The convict, identified as Fidelis Samuel Mensah, was found to have impersonated an NIA staff member at the Authority's Regional Office in Accra and collected money and valuables from unsuspecting applicants.

The National Identification Authority announced the conviction in a social media post on Thursday, June 25.

According to the Authority, the convict deceived several people by claiming he could assist them to register for the Ghana Card or facilitate updates to their records.

"Fidelis Samuel Mensah, who falsely posed as an employee of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to defraud applicants at the NIA Regional Office in Accra, has been sentenced to 30 days imprisonment by the Gbese District Court," the Authority stated.

Investigations conducted by the NIA revealed that the convict unlawfully obtained cash, mobile phones and personal documents from his victims under the guise of providing registration and update services.

The Authority said the suspect was arrested through a joint operation involving its Police Investigation Unit and NIA staff.

Following his arrest, Mr. Mensah pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and defrauding by false pretences.

He was subsequently convicted on his own plea and sentenced by the court.

The NIA used the occasion to caution the public against dealing with unauthorized persons who claim to offer assistance with Ghana Card services.

"The NIA urges the public to remain vigilant and deal only with authorized officials at designated service points," the statement added.

625202613837-i4ep276gfb-26241

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Passport Office denies claims Fella Makafui has diplomatic passport Passport Office denies claims Fella Makafui has diplomatic passport

2 hours ago

Suspected thief caned, forced to carry heavy logs over alleged repeated stealing Suspected thief caned, forced to carry heavy logs over alleged repeated stealing

3 hours ago

Ghana, Denmark partner to preserve Osu heritage sites linked to slave trade history Ghana, Denmark partner to preserve Osu heritage sites linked to slave trade hist...

3 hours ago

June 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.23 on BoG interbank June 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.23 on BoG interbank 

3 hours ago

Media uproar as Court jails Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbe seven days for contempt in Kevin Okyere case Media uproar as Court jails Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbe seven days for c...

3 hours ago

ECOWAS defence chiefs deny bribery allegations during Guinea-Bissau mission ECOWAS defence chiefs deny bribery allegations during Guinea-Bissau mission

3 hours ago

Wontumis lawyers file motion to postpone July 3 judgment in Samreboi case Wontumi's lawyers file motion to postpone July 3 judgment in Samreboi case

3 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes becoming a major security threat in Ghana — Muntaka Chieftaincy disputes becoming a major security threat in Ghana — Muntaka

3 hours ago

Sedina Tamakloe has been in custody since her extradition - Interior Minister Sedina Tamakloe has been in custody since her extradition - Interior Minister

3 hours ago

Deeply disappointing -- Ahiagbah reacts to ECOWAS Courts dismissal of Justice Torkonoos case 'Deeply disappointing' -- Ahiagbah reacts to ECOWAS Court's dismissal of Justice...

Just in....
body-container-line