Fake NIA staff jailed 30 days for defrauding Ghana Card applicants

The Gbese District Court has sentenced a man who posed as an employee of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to 30 days imprisonment for defrauding members of the public.

The convict, identified as Fidelis Samuel Mensah, was found to have impersonated an NIA staff member at the Authority's Regional Office in Accra and collected money and valuables from unsuspecting applicants.

The National Identification Authority announced the conviction in a social media post on Thursday, June 25.

According to the Authority, the convict deceived several people by claiming he could assist them to register for the Ghana Card or facilitate updates to their records.

"Fidelis Samuel Mensah, who falsely posed as an employee of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to defraud applicants at the NIA Regional Office in Accra, has been sentenced to 30 days imprisonment by the Gbese District Court," the Authority stated.

Investigations conducted by the NIA revealed that the convict unlawfully obtained cash, mobile phones and personal documents from his victims under the guise of providing registration and update services.

The Authority said the suspect was arrested through a joint operation involving its Police Investigation Unit and NIA staff.

Following his arrest, Mr. Mensah pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and defrauding by false pretences.

He was subsequently convicted on his own plea and sentenced by the court.

The NIA used the occasion to caution the public against dealing with unauthorized persons who claim to offer assistance with Ghana Card services.

"The NIA urges the public to remain vigilant and deal only with authorized officials at designated service points," the statement added.