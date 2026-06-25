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Cardinal Namdini Mining Company signs CSR agreement with Talensi communities to promote development, accountability

By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir || Upper East Region
Regional News Cardinal Namdini Mining Company signs CSR agreement with Talensi communities to promote development, accountability
THU, 25 JUN 2026

The Cardinal Namdini Mining Company has signed a landmark agreement with host communities in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region to strengthen cooperation, accountability, transparency, and sustainable development through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

The agreement, which was reached after extensive consultations between the mining company, traditional authorities, community representatives, and key stakeholders, is expected to provide a clear framework for implementing development projects and ensuring that benefits from the mining operations directly impact the lives of the people.

Addressing stakeholders during the engagement, the Paramount Chief of Talensi Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty Tongoraan Nanlebigteng, expressed appreciation to all parties involved in the negotiations. He commended traditional leaders, Tindanas, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), community representatives, and the management of Cardinal Namdini Mining Company for demonstrating understanding, commitment, and goodwill throughout the process.

According to the Paramount Chief, the agreement marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the mining company and the people of Talensi. He emphasized that the successful implementation of the CSR agreement would pave the way for accelerated development and improved livelihoods across the district.

Tongoraan Nanlebigteng therefore appealed to traditional authorities, sub-chiefs, opinion leaders, and community members to embrace and support the agreement. He noted that unity and cooperation among stakeholders would be crucial to ensuring that the anticipated benefits are fully realized.

"This agreement is not only for today but for future generations. It presents an opportunity for development, employment creation, improved infrastructure, and social interventions that will benefit our people and the Upper East Region as a whole," he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cardinal Namdini Mining Company also urged community members to familiarize themselves with the contents of the CSR document and adhere to the provisions outlined in the agreement. He stressed that understanding the terms of the agreement would help eliminate misunderstandings and foster a peaceful relationship between the company and host communities.

The CEO reiterated the company's commitment to responsible mining practices and sustainable community development, assuring residents that the company remains dedicated to fulfilling its obligations under the agreement.

Speaking on behalf of the company, the Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Adusei, disclosed that Cardinal Namdini Mining Company has already undertaken several interventions in host communities, particularly in the areas of health and education.

He highlighted that the company has supported healthcare delivery through various community health initiatives and has also invested in educational development by providing infrastructure and other forms of assistance aimed at improving teaching and learning outcomes.

Mr. Adusei further revealed that beyond the existing CSR commitments, the company has developed additional plans aimed at transforming communities within the Talensi area. These future interventions, he explained, are expected to complement ongoing development efforts and create long-term socio-economic opportunities for residents.

The newly signed agreement is expected to strengthen trust between the mining company and host communities while establishing clear mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating CSR projects. It will also promote greater transparency in the allocation and utilization of resources earmarked for community development.

Stakeholders believe that the agreement will serve as a model for effective collaboration between extractive companies and local communities, ensuring that mining activities contribute meaningfully to sustainable development.

The signing ceremony represents a renewed commitment by both Cardinal Namdini Mining Company and the people of Talensi to work together in fostering peace, mutual respect, and inclusive development for present and future generations.

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