Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area Awards distinguished divisional leaders for promoting peace and development

The Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area last Sunday held an awards night to acknowledge distinguished Chiefs who had performed creditably in their Communities to promote peaceful coexistence and development.

The event was also used to honour the Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI for his inspirational leadership which has improved the standard of living in the jurisdiction of the Council.

The Excellence Awards include Distinguished Divisional Leaders in various categories. The Best Performing Chief in infrastructure and development went to Nana Aban Ewudzi VI, Chief of Gomoa Ekroful and also Baamuhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

Others include Best Performing Chief in Entrepreneurship and Skills Development, Best for Championing Women Development, Distinguished Divisional Leader, Longest Serving Chief, Divisional category while the Overall Best Chief Inter Divisional Award went to Nana Kojo Idan Opirim IX, Apesamakehene (PRO) of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

The Grand Lifetime Achievement clown went to Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and also the President of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council with a citation for spearheading peaceful coexistence and development in the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

The well-organised event was used for the special Father's Day celebration in honour of Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI acknowledging his selfless leadership style that had improved human and infrastructure development in the Traditional Area.

Addressing Nananom, including Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhene of Effutu Traditional Area, Obarima Tsibu Darko Kwao VI, Omanhene of Enyan Denkyira Traditional Area, DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon Hackman Kobina Aidoo, MP for Gomoa Central, Hon Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as 'A-plus' and Amankorahene of Gomoa Assin Traditional Area, Nana Obokomatta IX, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI praised Nananom in the Traditional Area for their collaborative effort that had propelled Gomoaman as a whole to the global world.

"If Gomoaman has reached this level, you, be if Ebusupanyin a Sub-Chief, substantive, Sub-Divisonal or Divisional Chief, you commitment and dedication has contributed to this success story and am proud of you.

"Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area will continue to enjoy peace and stability couple with human and infrastructure development. Am happy that development is dotted across the jurisdiction of our Traditional Area.

"Let me recommend Asrahene Nana Kwame Adu I and Nkabomhene Osofo Nana Osomfo Kweku Nkrumah Danquah for making Gomoa Ajumako litigation free and ensuring that the cases are withdrawn and settled amicably," the Omanhene stated.