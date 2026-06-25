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Ghanaians deserve to know where Sedina Tamakloe is serving her sentence — NPP communicator

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Ghanaians deserve to know where Sedina Tamakloe is serving her sentence — NPP communicator
THU, 25 JUN 2026

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), David Boakye, has called on the state to disclose the prison facility where former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, is serving her 10-year jail sentence.

Ms. Tamakloe-Attionu was convicted in absentia by the Accra High Court in April 2024 on multiple counts, including stealing, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering and procurement-related offences.

She was extradited from the United States on June 9, 2026, after losing a legal battle against her removal and was expected to begin serving her sentence in Ghana.

The issue of her whereabouts has generated public debate in recent days following claims that the former MASLOC boss was not being held in prison despite her conviction.

Interior Minister Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, however, dismissed the claims on JoyNews' PM Express on Wednesday, insisting that Ms. Tamakloe-Attionu has remained in lawful custody since her arrival in the country.

However, speaking on Accra-based Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana programme on Thursday, June 25, Mr. Boakye argued that the public deserves to know where the convict is being held.

"Ghanaians deserve to know. Prisoners from our communities, prisoners from our families, we are able to visit them in the prisons to see where they are, to see how they are faring," he said.

Mr. Boakye stated that if the former MASLOC boss is unwell and receiving treatment, authorities should openly communicate that information to the public.

He said transparency would help assure Ghanaians that justice is being served and dispel suspicions that special treatment is being accorded to politically exposed persons.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister has explained that prison authorities do not publicly disclose the exact locations of inmates, particularly high-profile convicts, due to security concerns.

Mr. Muntaka also indicated that persons seeking to visit Ms. Tamakloe-Attionu could do so through the Ghana Prisons Service, subject to the inmate's approval.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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