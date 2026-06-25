Don’t be nation wreckers, vote Bawumia — Kwadjo Owusu Bempah cautions Asona clan

Kwadjo Owusu Bempah

Kwadjo Owusu Bempah, an aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman position in Nhyiaeso, has appealed to members of the Asona Clan across the country to support the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking to journalists after filing his nomination forms at the constituency office, Mr. Bempah argued that Dr. Bawumia shares ancestral and symbolic ties with the Asona Clan, making him a worthy candidate for the support of clan members.

He noted that the Asona Clan, one of the largest and most influential clans within the Akan ethnic group, has historically played a significant role in Ghana's social and political development.

“Any Asona Clan member who fails to vote for Dr. Bawumia could be viewed as undermining the nation's progress,” Mr. Bempah said.

“To reject him would be to deny Ghana access to our finest human resource, an act that borders on political self sabotage.”

Mr. Bempah, a royal from Boadi and Goaso and a member of the Hoahi Royal Family of the Asona Clan, said the values traditionally associated with the clan align closely with Dr. Bawumia's leadership qualities.

According to him, the Asona Clan, symbolised by the crow in Akan tradition, is known for wisdom, diplomacy, intelligence, and leadership.

He cited Dr. Bawumia's role in economic management and digitalisation initiatives as evidence of his wisdom and knowledge, while also describing him as a unifying figure capable of bridging ethnic and religious differences.

“Dr. Bawumia represents the very best version of the Asona spirit,” he stated.

“He possesses the distinct qualities that set our clan apart, making him uniquely qualified to steer Ghana into a prosperous future.”

Beyond national politics, Mr. Bempah highlighted his contributions to the Nhyiaeso Constituency and the NPP.

As a long-serving patron of the constituency, he said he has used his personal resources to support party activities and community development initiatives.

Among his contributions, he listed the donation of three Toyota Corolla vehicles and a Nissan pickup truck to support party operations and campaign activities.

He also pointed to the funding and drilling of several mechanised boreholes to provide clean drinking water to underserved communities within the constituency.

Mr. Bempah further disclosed that he is overseeing the construction of a modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre to enhance digital learning opportunities for residents.

He announced that the facility would be named after the late Nhyiaeso NPP Chairman, George Kofi Agyei, popularly known as “GeoKad,” in recognition of his contributions to the party.

Outlining his vision for the constituency, Mr. Bempah said he intends to transform Nhyiaeso into a self sustaining socio political and economic hub if elected chairman.

He explained that he plans to leverage his professional network and influence to create sustainable youth empowerment programmes and welfare initiatives for the elderly.

As an example of his commitment to community welfare, he referenced a recent Mother's Day event organised by his team, during which more than 600 constituents received wax prints, financial support, and other livelihood assistance.

“Our goal is to make Nhyiaeso a model constituency,” he said.

“A place where the welfare of every constituent is prioritised, where healthcare and education are accessible to all, and where our youth are empowered to be fiercely independent.”