“Our father would be disappointed” — Obed Safo breaks silence on Adwoa Safo shooting saga

The youngest son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Obed Kwadwo Safo Jnr., has expressed deep concern over the growing tensions within the Kantanka family, saying recent events have tarnished the good name their father worked hard to build over the years.

Speaking during discussions surrounding the recent shooting incident involving his sister, former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, Obed stated that the current situation would greatly disappoint their late father.

“Our father left us a good name, but today, when people see us, they perceive us as carrying weapons. Our father would be very gutted and disappointed wherever he is,” he said.

His comments come in the wake of a violent confrontation at a property in Kwabenya linked to the Kristo Asafo Mission succession dispute. Reports indicate that Adwoa Safo sustained gun injuries after armed security personnel allegedly opened fire during an incident at the residence of her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena. Police have since arrested several private security guards and launched investigations into the matter.

According to the viral videos, multiple rounds of ammunition were fired at her vehicle, leaving it riddled with bullet holes.

Obed Safo Jnr. has reportedly rejected claims that his sister fired a weapon first during the confrontation, insisting that she was the victim in the incident.

The shooting has intensified an already simmering leadership and succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in 2025. While some family members and church elders support the elevation of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena to lead the church, others have challenged the process in court, arguing that it does not reflect the late founder's wishes.