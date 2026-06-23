Post-WASSCE vandalism, deliberate destruction of school property will not go unpunished — Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has issued a caution to final-year Senior High School students across the country over reported cases of vandalism following the completion of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Ministry says some students have been engaging in the deliberate destruction of school property, a situation it describes as unacceptable and contrary to the values of discipline and responsibility instilled in schools.

In a statement signed by Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, the ministry cautioned that such behaviour will attract sanctions.

"Our schools are spaces where we nurture responsible citizens and future leaders. This is certainly not the kind of future leaders we want to be grooming," the Ministry stated.

The Ministry stressed that school infrastructure remains public property funded by taxpayers and must be protected at all times.

"Acts such as the destruction of classroom furniture, dormitory facilities, doors, windows, electrical installations, sanitation facilities, and other school property are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," it said.

The Ministry directed school authorities to properly document and report all incidents of vandalism through the Ghana Education Service's regional directorates and school boards for further action.

It further urged students to celebrate the end of their examinations responsibly and avoid actions that undermine the integrity of their schools.

The statement also called on parents, teachers and school authorities to strengthen discipline and civic responsibility among students.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has also placed a ban all forms of lavish post-WASSCE celebrations after several videos showed some parents gifting cars and various expensive items to their wards on campus.