Dr. Bossman Asare, Samuel Tettey's tenure at EC was one marked by “inconsistency and public trust deficit”

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, and Samuel Tettey

The blueprint of any enduring democracy relies heavily on the absolute neutrality of its electoral umpire. In Ghana, the Electoral Commission (EC) has long been viewed as a standard-bearer for the continent.

However, as the curtain falls on the tenures of Deputy Commissioners Dr. Bossman Asare, in charge of Corporate Services, and Samuel Tettey, in charge of Operations, a starkly different narrative emerges.

Far from a legacy of seamless consolidation, their leadership at the EC will be remembered by critics, civil society, and opposition factions as an era heavily marred by profound disappointments, persistent inconsistency, and a widening trust deficit.

A Departure from Consensus

The foundation of Ghana's historical electoral success has always been consensus-building, primarily driven through the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

Under the stewardship of the current Commissioner. Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, who was deputised by Dr. Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey, critics argue that this collaborative spirit was systematically dismantled. Rather than fostering dialogue, the commission frequently adopted a top-down, adversarial approach.

Major electoral reforms and administrative decisions were routinely pushed through despite fierce resistance from key political stakeholders.

This shift from cooperation to confrontation transformed IPAC meetings from productive consensus forums into battlegrounds of mutual suspicion, laying the groundwork for a severe breakdown in institutional trust.

Policy Inconsistencies and Administrative Shifts

Inconsistency became a defining characteristic of their administrative footprint. The tenure of Dr. Asare and Mr. Tettey saw repeated, abrupt policy reversals that left both voters and political parties in a state of perpetual uncertainty.

The Ghana Card Contradiction

The commission spent years aggressively pushing to make the Ghana Card the sole verification document for voter registration, only to repeatedly adjust timelines and requirements under intense public pressure.

Registration Center Fluctuation

Decisions regarding where citizens could register to vote shifted erratically. The initial insistence on restricting continuous registration solely to district offices raised immediate red flags about voter suppression, forcing subsequent, chaotic logistical adjustments.

Sloppy Data Management

Recurrent errors in published voter statistics and provisional registers eroded public confidence in the EC's basic operational competence.

Every statistical correction and sudden policy pivot added to a growing perception of institutional erraticism, making it difficult for the public to anticipate the commission's next move.

Mathematical Errors and Evasion of Accountability in 2020

The management of the 2020 presidential results declaration significantly damaged the commission's reputation for precision and transparency.

Changing Figures

Mrs. Jean Mensa, with the help of the outgoing officials, famously declared the final presidential results and subsequently had to issue multiple corrections and clarifications regarding the total valid votes cast and percentage metrics.

The Widening Trust Deficit

The most damaging consequence of this era is the profound trust deficit left in its wake. An electoral commission must not only be fair; it must look fair.

Throughout their tenure, public pronouncements from Ghana’s electoral management body, frequently spearheaded by Dr. Bossman Asare, often carried a combative tone that alienated large segments of the electorate.

By treating legitimate scrutiny from civil society organizations (CSOs) and opposition parties as hostile attacks rather than democratic checks, the leadership deeply polarized public perception.

Surveys tracking citizen trust in public institutions documented a worrying, downward trend in the EC's credibility.

By the end of their terms, the commission had largely lost its status as a universally trusted, neutral referee, viewed instead through a hyper-partisan lens.

A Legacy Left to History

During the 2020 and 2024 Ghana general elections, the leadership of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), comprising Chairperson Jean Mensa, Deputy Chairperson of Corporate Services Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, and Deputy Chairperson of Operations Samuel Tettey, faced severe criticism, legal challenges, and formal petitions from political parties and civil society groups.

These grievances culminated in multiple petitions submitted to the President calling for their removal from office based on allegations of misbehaviour, abuse of office, and gross incompetence.

Critics, civil society, and opposition factions like the National Democratic Congress (NDC) specifically point to several key controversial actions and decisions:

The 2020 New Voter Register and Pandemic Safety Risks

Before the 2020 elections, the EC leadership insisted on compiling a completely new voter register and procuring new biometric voter management systems.

Public Health Risks: The decision to mandate mass registration exercises during the peak of the global COVID-19 pandemic faced heavy backlash for exposing millions of citizens to health risks.

Financial Waste

Critics argued that the previous 2016 register and biometric hardware were fully robust and fit for purpose, making the multi-million-dollar replacement an unnecessary expenditure of public funds.

Disenfranchisement of SALL (Guan Constituency) Residents

One of the most heavily condemned actions during the 2020 election cycle was the eleventh-hour exclusion of voters in the Guan Constituency, specifically the Santrofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) traditional areas.

Loss of Representation:

Due to a directive issued by the EC right before the December 2020 vote, thousands of residents were only allowed to vote in the presidential election but were barred from voting for a Member of Parliament.

This error left the SALL communities completely without legislative representation in Ghana’s Parliament for a full four-year term, drawing widespread accusations of a deliberate violation of constitutional rights.

Mathematical Errors and Evasion of Accountability in 2020

The management of the 2020 presidential results declaration significantly damaged the commission's reputation for precision and transparency.

Changing Figures

Jean Mensa famously declared the final presidential results and subsequently had to issue multiple corrections and clarifications regarding the total valid votes cast and percentage metrics.

Evading Cross-Examination:

During the 2020 Election Petition trial at the Supreme Court, the EC leadership, through their legal counsel, opted not to witness or be cross-examined.

This maneuver was widely criticized as an avoidance of public accountability that deepened institutional mistrust.

4. Lack of Neutrality and Perceived Bias.

The behavior and commentary of the deputies, particularly Dr. Bossman Asare, frequently drew public ire.

Partisan Statements:

Opposition groups repeatedly accused Dr. Bossman Asare of abandoning the strict neutrality required of an electoral referee by making public comments that openly antagonized opposition parties.

Internal Governance Crises:

Allegations arose that Jean Mensa and her two deputies systematically sidelined other constitutional commissioners to take critical, non-transparent decisions under external influences.

Recount Controversies and Pink Sheet Alterations in 2024

The 2024 electoral cycle mirrored previous administrative issues, leading to post-election tensions over contested parliamentary seats.

Altered Pink Sheets

The EC was accused of poor oversight regarding the alteration of polling station result forms ("pink sheets") during regional collation and recounts.

Opaque Collation Venues

Decisions to move certain collation procedures to heavily secured, non-traditional spaces, such as the National Police Training School, provoked public resistance and allegations that the EC was shielding the counting process from independent scrutiny

As Dr. Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey exit the electoral stage, the machinery of Ghana's democratic processes remains intact, but its psychological foundation is noticeably frayed.

Their departure leaves behind an institution tasked not just with organizing future elections, but with the far more gruelling work of rebuilding its broken reputation.

For a country that prides itself on democratic stability, the Asare-Tettey era serves as a cautionary tale: institutional efficiency means very little when it is divorced from transparency, consistency, and the trust of the people.

The departure of these two officials, Dr. Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey, presents a very fine opportunity for a reset at the Commission and a chance to rebuild public confidence in Ghana’s electoral processes.

By: Franklin ASARE-DONKOH