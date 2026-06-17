Ghana’s Corruption Battle: Are We Fighting the Canker or Managing It?

The release of the latest Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report should not be treated as just another international ranking exercise. Beyond the figures, positions, and scores lies a more fundamental question that Ghana, as a nation, must confront: Are we genuinely fighting corruption, or have we reached a stage where we are merely learning to manage it?

In the latest index, Ghana scored 43 out of 100 and ranked 76th out of 182 countries, showing only marginal movement rather than the major transformation many citizens expect. For years, successive governments have promised to fight corruption. Political parties have campaigned on accountability platforms. Institutions have been established and laws enacted to protect public resources. Yet, despite these efforts, corruption remains one of the biggest concerns among citizens, businesses, and development partners.

The latest CPI ranking should therefore be seen as a wake-up call. It is not simply about Ghana’s position on a global table; it is about what the ranking reveals about public confidence in our systems of governance. Of particular concern is the continued perception that some public institutions, including the Ghana Police Service, remain highly vulnerable to corrupt practices. This perception reflects everyday public experiences with bribery allegations, delays in justice delivery, and selective enforcement. However, this is not an indictment of every police officer or public servant; thousands of Ghanaians perform their duties with professionalism, dedication, and integrity. The concern is systemic. Where institutions create opportunities for abuse, oversight mechanisms are weak, and wrongdoing does not attract meaningful consequences, corruption becomes deeply rooted.

A police officer demanding an unofficial payment, a public official manipulating a procurement process, or a political officeholder abusing public trust may appear as separate issues, but they represent the same fundamental problem: the misuse of entrusted authority for personal benefit. The question Ghana must ask is: Are we prepared to confront corruption as a national emergency, or are we gradually accepting it as part of our way of life?

Can Corruption be Completely Eradicated?

The honest answer, supported by the experiences of successful nations is that no country has achieved a completely corruption-free society. Even countries that consistently rank among the least corrupt in the world continue to investigate corruption cases and strengthen their institutions. The difference between countries that have made progress and those struggling is not the absence of corruption, but the effectiveness of their systems.

Successful countries have created environments where corruption is difficult to commit, easy to detect, and costly for offenders. They have reduced it to a level where it does not determine how society functions. That is the standard Ghana must pursue. The fight against corruption should not only focus on catching individuals after wrongdoing has occurred; it must focus on building preventive systems and ensuring sustained political commitment.

Ghana Has Institutions; But Are They Working Effectively?

One argument often made is that Ghana does not lack institutions or laws. Indeed, Ghana has several important accountability bodies, including the Auditor-General’s Office, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

The challenge, however, is whether these institutions have the independence, resources, and political support required to deliver swift, predictable punishment. A country can have excellent laws on paper and still struggle with corruption if enforcement is selective.

The Auditor-General’s reports over the years have consistently highlighted financial irregularities involving public institutions, recommending surcharges, recoveries, and sanctions. Yet, many citizens continue to ask why these cases appear to disappear without clear consequences. When society reaches a point where stealing public money attracts years of inconclusive legal battles while ordinary citizens face immediate punishment for minor offences, it creates a dangerous sense of injustice and erodes public confidence.

The Politics of Corruption: Ghana’s Recurring Challenge

A recurring weakness in Ghana's fight against corruption is its politicization. The perception grows that anti-corruption campaigns only intensify when governments change. When one political party is in government, allegations against previous officeholders dominate public debate. When power changes hands, the direction changes, leading opposition parties to accuse the government of selective prosecution while the government accuses predecessors of wrongdoing.

The result is a dangerous cycle where corruption becomes a political weapon rather than a national enemy. Corruption should not be a crime only when committed by political opponents. A genuine anti-corruption framework requires that wrongdoing is condemned regardless of political affiliation. Whether the accused belongs to the ruling party, the opposition, the security services, or the business elite should have no bearing on how accountability applies.

Public Procurement: The Biggest Battlefield

Public procurement remains one of the most vulnerable areas in our governance system. Large infrastructure projects, emergency contracts, and government purchases involve huge sums of money. Where procurement processes lack transparency, the opportunities for abuse increase exponentially. Ghana has made efforts through procurement reforms and digital monitoring systems, but more must be done to match international records of open contracting.

The controversies surrounding major government contracts in recent years demonstrate why absolute transparency is critical. The debate surrounding the contract involving Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) raised important questions about procurement processes, value for money, and the role of independent audits. It demonstrated the vital importance of allowing oversight institutions to examine public contracts without political interference. Similarly, the Power Distribution Services (PDS) concession controversy exposed critical weaknesses in due diligence processes involving major state transactions. These cases should not be viewed merely through political lenses; they must be treated as lessons on how Ghana can aggressively strengthen systems to protect public resources.

National Projects and the Question of Public Trust

The controversies surrounding expenditure on national projects reflect a wider issue: public confidence in how national resources are managed. Beyond the arguments for or against a project itself, the bigger governance question is whether citizens receive sufficient, proactive information about major public expenditures. In a democracy, transparency is not a favour granted by governments; it is a fundamental responsibility. When citizens understand how public funds are being used, trust increases. When information is limited, suspicion grows.

COVID-19 Expenditure and the Demand for Accountability

The global pandemic created extraordinary circumstances in which governments worldwide had to make urgent decisions. However, emergencies also create fertile ground for weak oversight. The debate surrounding Ghana’s COVID-19 expenditure highlighted the need for stronger mechanisms to ensure transparency during national emergencies. The lesson is clear: even during crises, accountability cannot be abandoned or suspended.

Are Governments Serious or Merely Paying Lip Service?

This is perhaps the hardest question, and it must be asked of every administration since the inception of the Fourth Republic. Every government declares a commitment to fighting corruption and rolls out slogans or anti-corruption conferences. But declarations alone do not change systems, and citizens judge governments by actions, not speeches.

A government’s seriousness should be measured by objective standards:

Whether anti-corruption institutions operate with true financial and administrative independence.

Whether politically connected individuals face genuine scrutiny and prosecution.

Whether recovered assets are transparently accounted for and redirected to public use.

Whether public officials are forced to declare and explain their wealth.

Whether public procurement processes become genuinely open and digitally trackable.

The ultimate test of political will is whether powerful people can lose their positions or their freedom when they abuse public trust.

When Resignations Raise Questions About Public Confidence

The resignation of former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo from the Council of State has generated considerable public discussion. While the former Chief Justice has not publicly stated the reason for her resignation, and reports indicate that no reason was provided in her resignation letter, the development has highlighted a broader governance issue: the importance of transparency whenever respected personalities leave important public positions.

In a democracy where public confidence in institutions is already a concern, unexplained developments naturally create speculation. Citizens ask questions regarding whether it was a personal decision, an institutional concern, or a disagreement over policy. While public debate must remain fair and guided by facts rather than rumours, the larger lesson is that transparency strengthens institutions. When citizens understand the processes and reasons behind decisions, public confidence grows.

Lessons from Our African Neighbours

Africa’s corruption story is not only one of failure. Several countries have demonstrated that significant progress is possible when systems are built to be stronger than individuals:

Botswana : Historically one of the top performers on the continent, Botswana’s progress is linked to institutional stability, the prudent management of public resources, and a deeply ingrained culture of accountability.

Historically one of the top performers on the continent, Botswana’s progress is linked to institutional stability, the prudent management of public resources, and a deeply ingrained culture of accountability. Mauritius : This nation strengthened its governance by reinforcing transparency mechanisms, strict financial regulations, and robust integrity institutions.

This nation strengthened its governance by reinforcing transparency mechanisms, strict financial regulations, and robust integrity institutions. Rwanda: Rwanda's anti-corruption approach has proven that institutional discipline matters, relying on strict public-sector discipline, digital government systems, and zero-tolerance enforcement mechanisms.

The lesson from these countries is not that they eliminated corruption completely, but that they created systems where corruption became highly difficult and incredibly costly to attempt.

Society Must Also Examine Itself

While governments carry significant responsibility, citizens must reflect on their own roles. Corruption survives because public attitudes sometimes tolerate it. A citizen who offers a bribe to obtain services faster, a politician who rewards supporters through patronage, or a community that defends a politician or official accused of wrongdoing out of ethnic or political loyalty all contribute to sustaining the problem.

The fight against corruption requires a cultural transformation. Honesty and accountability must become national values, not just slogans repeated during elections or in speeches.

Why Ghana Must Be Worried

Ghana must be worried, not because it is uniquely corrupt, but because corruption directly cripples national development. Every amount lost to corruption is money stolen from critical public sectors. It represents resources that could have supported:

Better healthcare systems and medical supplies.

Improved education, infrastructure, and learning materials.

Stronger, safer roads.

Youth employment initiatives.

Robust social protection for the vulnerable.

Furthermore, corruption damages the bedrock of democracy. When citizens believe success depends more on connections than competence, confidence in democracy declines, and the stability of the nation is undermined.

The Way Forward

Ghana’s corruption challenge requires courage. The country must move beyond political rhetoric to strengthen institutions, improve procurement transparency, protect oversight bodies, and ensure that accountability applies equally to all. Political leaders must understand that fighting corruption is not about embarrassing opponents; it is about protecting the survival of the nation. Concurrently, citizens must demand accountability continuously, not just during election seasons.

My Thoughts: The Choice before Ghana

The question before Ghana is not whether corruption can be completely eliminated. The more realistic, urgent question is: Can Ghana build institutions strong enough that corruption no longer controls the distribution of national resources?

Countries that have succeeded did not do so because they had perfect leaders. They succeeded because they built systems where institutions mattered more than personalities. Ghana possesses the democratic foundation, the human resources, and the institutional framework to make this progress. But moving the needle beyond a CPI score of 43 requires more than speeches.

It requires political courage, unrelenting citizen vigilance, and a national consensus that public office is a sacred trust, not an opportunity for personal enrichment. The fight against corruption is won through transparency, predictable consequences, and a collective determination to build a Ghana where integrity is rewarded and the abuse of public trust is swiftly punished.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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