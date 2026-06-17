NPP sets GH¢1,500 nomination fee for constituency chairman aspirants

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced nomination fees for its upcoming constituency executive elections, with aspiring constituency chairmen required to pay GH¢1,500 to contest.

The opposition party also fixed nomination fees for first and second vice chairman positions at GH¢1,000, while aspirants seeking all other executive positions will pay GH¢500.

The announcement forms part of an update issued by the party's National Secretariat on the conduct of the constituency executive elections scheduled to begin later this month.

"Nomination Forms shall be acquired from the Constituency Elections Committee or at the Constituency Office at the following costs: Constituency Chairman — GH¢1,500; First and Second Vice — GH¢1,000; All other positions — GH¢500," a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, read in part.

According to the party, nominations will open on Monday, June 22, and close on Wednesday, June 24.

The statement explained that the elections would be conducted through Constituency Delegates Conferences in accordance with Article 7 of the party's constitution.

To qualify for the elections, aspirants must be registered party members in the constituencies they intend to contest, be members in good standing who have fully paid their dues, and have demonstrated active membership for at least two years.

The party further indicated that aspirants for the positions of Constituency Secretary, Research Officer and Electoral Affairs Officer must possess at least a diploma qualification.

"Nomination Forms may also be downloaded from the Party's website. Where an aspiring Constituency Executive downloads the Nomination Forms from the website, he/she shall pay the required Nomination Fee through the Party's online portal," the statement noted.

The NPP directed all regions to submit nominees for the Constituency Elections Committees by June 18 and ensure the committees are inaugurated by June 21.

It also announced the establishment of Constituency Appeals Committees to handle grievances arising from the electoral process, with aggrieved aspirants allowed to further appeal decisions to the Regional Steering Committee and subsequently the National Steering Committee, whose decision shall be final.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana will conduct the elections under the supervision of the Constituency Elections Committees in line with the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574).