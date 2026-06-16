Ghana Gas CEO pays courtesy call on NPA CEO

Ms Judith Adjobah Blay (left) and Godwin Kudzo Edudzi Tameklo (right)

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Limited Company, Ms Judith Adjobah Blay and her team on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Office of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Edudzi Tameklo (Esq).

The visit follows an initial meeting in August last year, which sought to explore ways both organisations can mutually benefit from collaborations to drive growth in Ghana’s Petroleum Downstream Sector.

Discussions on Tuesday focused on promoting the smooth operations of Ghana Gas, and facilitating mutual partnerships between the two entities, among others.

In her remarks, the CEO of Ghana Gas, Ms Judith Adjobah Blay noted that these meetings are necessary to ensure both parties are aligned as strategic partners.

“Following the meeting we had in August last year, we agreed to meet again and discuss a few more technical issues that have bearing on the work on NPA and Ghana GAS.

“This is because we serve businesses and sometimes these meetings are very necessary to be held often, so that we can be on the same page as to how we serve these companies that come to us,” Mrs Blay stated.

Responding to her remarks, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq), thanked Ghana Gas for the courtesy call and assured that the NPA will continue to deliver on its mandate to ensure nothing undermines Ghana Gas’s operations.

“I personally want to thank the CEO of Ghana Gas for the visit, and we want to assure that NPA will return the favour.

“We will up intensify our operational efforts in areas that we need to, to make your work less difficult and ensure that your operations move on smoothly.

“I am sure that we have agreed on decisions that will benefit both organisations collectively and the NPA will deliver on its part of the bargain for the greater good of our sector,” Mr Tameklo ended.

The meeting reaffirms the strong partnership between the National Petroleum Authority and Ghana Gas, highlighting the shared commitment to collaboration, operational efficiency, and the sustainable growth of Ghana’s energy sector.

Source: NPA