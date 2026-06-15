Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on June 16

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as part of planned maintenance works aimed at improving electricity supply and enhancing network reliability.

The maintenance exercises will affect selected communities in the Accra East, Ashanti and Volta regions.

Accra East Region

In the Accra East Region, power supply will be interrupted from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Areas expected to be affected include parts of Nanakrom, Little Roses, the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), AH Hotel, parts of American House, Trinity Theological Seminary and nearby communities.

The notice for the exercise was first issued on June 12, 2026.

Ashanti Region

Several communities in the Ashanti Region will also experience power interruptions as ECG undertakes multiple maintenance projects.

The first exercise, scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm, will affect Takvimian, Abuakwa, Denkyembourso, Ohwimase, Hill Top, parts of Asuoyeboah, parts of Tanoso, Topreso, Topre Boaso, Domenase, Ensonyameye and surrounding areas.

A second maintenance exercise, running from 9:00am to 5:00pm, will affect Boamang, Kokofu, Asuminya, Akokofe, Amankwadei, Onwe, Worakese and nearby communities.

A third outage, also from 9:00am to 5:00pm, will affect New Edubiase, Asokwa, Hwiremoase, Sikaman, Fumso, Atobiase, Apagya, Ataasi, Nsuta, Adansi, Praso, Assin Praso, Whidiem, Bodwesango, Feroso, Banka, Aboabo and surrounding areas.

The fourth maintenance exercise, scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm, will affect Tafo, New Road Junction and adjoining communities.

A fifth outage, also from 9:00am to 3:00pm, will affect Yaw Market, Dote Nima, parts of Buokrom Junction, Brofoyedru, Kenyase, Bosore and surrounding areas.

All notices relating to the Ashanti Region were issued on June 13, 2026.

Volta Region

In the Volta Region, the maintenance exercise will take place between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Communities expected to be affected include Gakli, Kopeyia, Nakyikope, parts of Akatsi, Ave communities, Dzodze and nearby areas.

The notice for the Volta Region was issued on June 14, 2026.

ECG Apologises for Inconvenience

ECG has apologised to customers who will be affected by the planned outages and advised residents and businesses to make the necessary arrangements for activities that depend on electricity.

The company assured customers that power supply would be restored immediately after the maintenance works are completed and encouraged the public to follow its official communication channels for further updates.

According to ECG, the maintenance exercises form part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, strengthen the distribution network and ensure a more reliable power supply across the country.