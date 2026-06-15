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NADMO, partners launch 3-day anti-flood clean-up to desilt critical drains in Accra

By Judith Twumwaa & Mary Olivia Cobblah, ISD II Contributors
Social News NADMO, partners launch 3-day anti-flood clean-up to desilt critical drains in Accra
MON, 15 JUN 2026

A three-day anti-flood clean-up operation was launched by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Dredge Masters Limited to desilt critical drains in the Greater Accra Region.

The three-day clean-up, held from June 10 to June 12, aimed to deploy specialised equipment to dredge and desilt critical drains at Weija, Mempeasem near the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and Mallam Overhead.

The initiative comes in the wake of recent heavy downpours that have triggered flooding in some parts of the capital, raising concerns about the impact of poor waste disposal practices and clogged drainage systems on public safety.

Speaking during the exercise, the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Mr.Dennis Nartey, said the exercise demonstrates a collective commitment to addressing one of the major causes of flooding in the metropolis.

According to him, every heavy rainfall leaves behind significant amounts of waste, which eventually finds its way into drains and waterways.

He noted that the situation is worsened by residents who deliberately dump waste, allowing it to flow freely during storms.

He urged residents to dispose of waste responsibly and make use of designated waste collection systems instead of relying on rainwater to carry away refuse.

He used the occasion to promote the ongoing "No Do No Do" campaign, which seeks to discourage indiscriminate littering and encourage environmental responsibility among citizens.

Mr. Nartey emphasised that protecting lives and property from floods requires the active participation of every member of society.

The Head of Government and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Emma Adwoa Appiah Osei-Duah, said the company was pleased to partner NADMO, FeDems and other agencies to undertake the exercise, particularly at a time when the country is experiencing frequent heavy rains.

She explained that waste carried by floodwaters often accumulates in drains and waterways, creating blockages that increase the likelihood of flooding.

She added that the clean-up exercise forms part of broader efforts to tackle such challenges through sustained sanitation interventions and stakeholder collaboration.

Madam Appiah Osei-Duah noted that the three-day programme was designed to support flood prevention efforts by clearing waste and silt from critical drainage channels in affected communities.

She said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to protecting communities and improving environmental conditions across the capital.

The exercise is a collaborative effort involving Zoomlion Ghana Limited, NADMO, FeDems Limited, Dredge Masters Ghana Limited, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

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