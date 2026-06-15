Fire Service prevents fire from spreading after commercial shop burns at Asokwa 

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Sunday evening successfully contained a commercial fire outbreak at Asokwa in Kumasi, preventing it from spreading to adjoining structures and averting a potentially major disaster.

The fire, which occurred near the Unity Oil Filling Station, destroyed the Eddy Kay Collection Shop and its contents, but no casualties were recorded.

DO III Atta-Aheng Mensah, Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Fire Command, who disclosed this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Service received a distress call at 1954 hours and immediately dispatched personnel from the Regional Headquarters Substation to the scene.

He said the firefighting crew, led by STNO I Augustine Adogoba, arrived at the location at 2006 hours and found the shop engulfed in flames.

According to the statement, the firefighters swiftly battled the blaze and brought it under control at 2021 hours before fully extinguishing it at 2052 hours.

Despite the complete destruction of the shop and its contents, the crew succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading to nearby commercial and residential properties.

“The timely intervention of the firefighters helped salvage adjoining structures and prevented a wider disaster,” the statement noted.

DO III Mensah said investigations had commenced to determine the cause of the fire.

The statement indicated that the Municipal Chief Executive for Asokwa, Mr. Kamel Amo, visited the scene to assess the situation and provide support to the firefighters, who worked under challenging rainy conditions.

The Ashanti Regional Fire Command commended the professionalism and dedication of the firefighters and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property.

It also advised the public to exercise caution in the use of electricity and electrical appliances during the rainy season to minimise the risk of fires resulting from electrical faults.

GNA