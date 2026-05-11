Akua Akomea: Ghanaian Woman Found Dead in Virginia After Being Reported Missing

Akua Akomea was a 23-year-old Ghanaian national living in the United States. She was reported missing on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and was later found dead that same day in Manassas Park, Virginia.

The Missing Report

According to the Prince William County Police Department, she was reported missing at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 7. Police stated she may have been operating a black 2022 Honda Civic with Virginia license plate UBG-3720, and that she had recently made concerning statements prompting worry for her wellbeing, though she was initially believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances.

Police described Akua as a Black female, 5'5" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description was unknown at the time.

Discovery of Her Body

Officers were called to Blooms Park at 9:11 a.m. for an unconscious person found on the trails, where they discovered her dead. Manassas Park detectives are handling the death investigation.

In a statement released on social media, the Prince William County Police Department confirmed: "Akua Akomea, who was reported missing and endangered earlier this morning, was located deceased in Manassas Park. The investigation into Akua's death is being handled by Manassas Park Police."

Public Reaction

Social media users who saw the post from the Prince William County Police Department shared varied reactions, with some calling for a thorough investigation and others expressing condolences to her family. One commenter asked: "What evidence did they have to believe she was missing under voluntary circumstances?" while others offered prayers and mourned the loss of the young woman.

The cause of her death has not yet been publicly disclosed, and the investigation remains ongoing. May her soul rest in peace.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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