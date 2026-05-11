ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 11 May 2026 Feature Article

Akua Akomea: Ghanaian Woman Found Dead in Virginia After Being Reported Missing

Akua Akomea: Ghanaian Woman Found Dead in Virginia After Being Reported Missing

Akua Akomea was a 23-year-old Ghanaian national living in the United States. She was reported missing on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and was later found dead that same day in Manassas Park, Virginia.

The Missing Report
According to the Prince William County Police Department, she was reported missing at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 7. Police stated she may have been operating a black 2022 Honda Civic with Virginia license plate UBG-3720, and that she had recently made concerning statements prompting worry for her wellbeing, though she was initially believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances.

Police described Akua as a Black female, 5'5" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description was unknown at the time.

Discovery of Her Body
Officers were called to Blooms Park at 9:11 a.m. for an unconscious person found on the trails, where they discovered her dead. Manassas Park detectives are handling the death investigation.

In a statement released on social media, the Prince William County Police Department confirmed: "Akua Akomea, who was reported missing and endangered earlier this morning, was located deceased in Manassas Park. The investigation into Akua's death is being handled by Manassas Park Police."

Public Reaction
Social media users who saw the post from the Prince William County Police Department shared varied reactions, with some calling for a thorough investigation and others expressing condolences to her family. One commenter asked: "What evidence did they have to believe she was missing under voluntary circumstances?" while others offered prayers and mourned the loss of the young woman.
The cause of her death has not yet been publicly disclosed, and the investigation remains ongoing. May her soul rest in peace.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1166 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1166)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

National Teaching Council to phase out unqualified teachers with new fast-track certification initiative National Teaching Council to phase out unqualified teachers with new fast-track ...

3 hours ago

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Daniel Fenyi, GES advocates replacement of Women’s Commissioner role with Gender Commissioner ...

3 hours ago

EllembelleDCElaments vandalismof NDCpartyoffice project atAwiasoJunction Ellembelle DCE laments vandalism of NDC party office project at Awiaso Junction 

3 hours ago

Tension rises at Central Tongu District assembly as man attempts to allegedly attack DCE with knife, pepper spray Tension rises at Central Tongu District assembly as man attempts to allegedly at...

3 hours ago

Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy Dr Arthur Kennedy criticises Akosa Committee findings on Charles Amissah’s death

3 hours ago

People expect results — Mamponghene tells Mahama on affordable housing 'People expect results' — Mamponghene tells Mahama on affordable housing

4 hours ago

Lake Chad forms the border between Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger. By Joris Bolomey (AFP) Dozens of Nigerian fishermen feared dead after Chad army strikes jihadists: loca...

4 hours ago

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary-General, Ghana Federation of Labour NDC sleepwalking into 2028 defeat due to deep internal greed, neglect — GFL warn...

4 hours ago

CHRAJ empowers Pantang nursing and midwifery students on anti-corruption CHRAJ empowers Pantang nursing and midwifery students on anti-corruption

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line