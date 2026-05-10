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Sun, 10 May 2026 Feature Article

Niger's Junta Suspends 9 French Media Outlets (may 8–9, 2026)

Nigers Junta Suspends 9 French Media Outlets (may 8–9, 2026)

Niger's military junta suspended about 10 French media organizations, accusing them of threatening public order amid worsening tensions between the West African nation and its former colonial ruler, France. The announcement was made on Friday in a statement broadcast on state television.

Which outlets were suspended?
The suspended organizations include France 24, RFI (Radio France Internationale), AFP (Agencl France-Presse), TV5 Monde, TF1 Info, Jeune Afrique, Mediapart, France Afrique Media, and LSI Africa.

Scope of the ban
The suspension is "immediate" and covers satellite packages, cable networks, digital platforms, websites, and mobile applications.

Why now?
The decision comes just days before a major France-Africa summit in Kenya, at which none of the three junta-led countries (Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso) are participating. Anti-French sentiment runs high in some former African colonies as Russian and Chinese influence continues to grow across the continent.

Broader context
French forces previously deployed in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger as part of counterterrorism operations were withdrawn after the juntas demanded their exit and accused France of interference in domestic affairs. The three countries have since drawn closer to Russia.

This is part of a pattern
The signals of RFI and France 24 were first disconnected just one week after Niger's July 2023 coup. (Reporters Without Borders) That same week, ally Burkina Faso also banned TV5 Monde, accusing the channel of "disinformation" and "glorifying terrorism."

Press freedom fallout
In 2026, Niger dropped 37 places in Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) global press freedom ranking, falling to 120th out of 180 countries. RSF and Amnesty International have repeatedly expressed serious concern over press freedom violations in the country.

In short, this is a major escalation in Niger's information crackdown, targeting virtually all major French media presence in the country as relations between the two nations continue to deteriorate.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1156 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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