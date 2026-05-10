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Beyond The Politics: Understanding Ghana’s Fuel Price Reality In 2026

Feature Article Beyond The Politics: Understanding Ghana’s Fuel Price Reality In 2026
SUN, 10 MAY 2026

Accra, May 9, 2026
For the average Ghanaian, the "filling station" has become a place of mathematical anxiety rather than just a service stop. As the two major political parties—the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)—clash over who managed the pumps better, the citizen is often left buried under a mountain of partisan claims. It is time to move past the "blame game" and look at the hard facts of our energy economy.

The Political "What If": A Critical Analysis

The NPP recently claimed that fuel prices would have been lower under their tenure. However, a critical review of the data suggests a different story.

  • The Inheritance: The current administration took over a market where petrol had touched GH₵17.99 in late 2022. Analysts argue that if the NPP’s tax structure—including the Sanitation and Pollution Levy and the E-Levy’s indirect pressures—had remained coupled with global volatility, prices could have easily hit GH₵30 per litre.
  • The Current Cushion: As of May 2026, petrol is selling at GH₵13.25 and diesel at GH₵14.30. This "relative" stability is partly due to the government’s recent decision to absorb GH₵0.36 per litre of petrol and GH₵2.00 of diesel to counter global shocks from the Middle East conflict.

Why Is the Pump Still "Hot"? The Global & Local Drivers

Fuel prices are driven by two forces: the international price of crude and the strength of our Cedi.

  • Global Conflict: The U.S.-Israeli conflict and tensions near the Strait of Hormuz have pushed Brent crude above $100 per barrel, a 33% increase over the 2026 budget assumption of $75.
  • The Exchange Rate: Because Ghana imports nearly 70% of its refined fuel, every "shake" of the Cedi against the Dollar is felt at the pump. While the Cedi has shown recent stability, any depreciation immediately wipes out the benefits of falling global oil prices.

Where Does Your Money Go? The Tax Breakdown

When you pay GH₵13.25 for a litre of petrol today, you aren't just paying for fuel. You are paying for national debt and infrastructure.

  • Energy Sector Shortfall Levy (ESSDRL): GH₵1.95 (The "D-Levy" aimed at energy debt).
  • Road Fund Levy: GH₵0.48.
  • Special Petroleum Tax: GH₵0.46.
  • Industry Margins: About GH₵1.37 goes to marketers, dealers, and the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF).

The Purchasing Power Crisis: Fuel vs. Minimum Wage

The real pain isn't just the price; it’s our ability to pay it.

  • In January 2026, the National Daily Minimum Wage rose to GH₵21.77.
  • With petrol at GH₵13.25, a Ghanaian worker must spend 61% of their entire daily wage just to buy one litre of fuel.
  • Compare this to Ivory Coast, where the minimum wage is higher, or Nigeria, where subsidies keep prices at $0.89; the Ghanaian worker is currently "feeling the heat" more than most in the sub-region.

The Way Forward: Solutions, Not Slogans

To provide lasting relief, we must demand policy shifts rather than political promises:

  1. Tax Trimming: A permanent reduction of at least GH₵1.65 in petroleum levies as proposed by COPEC and other think tanks.
  2. Strategic Reserves: Revitalizing the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to reduce import costs.
  3. Windfall Buffers: Using the extra revenue Ghana earns from selling its own crude at $100/barrel to automatically subsidize the local pump price.

A Final Plea: Stop the Politicisation
The price of fuel does not ask for your party card before it drains your wallet. When we reduce these complex economic issues to "NPP vs. NDC" talking points, we lose the ability to hold any government accountable for structural reforms. Whether Blue or Green, the math remains the same: high taxes plus a weak currency equals a struggling citizen. Let us focus on the numbers, the policy, and the survival of the Ghanaian worker.

Editor's Note: This article was compiled using verified data from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Ministry of Finance, and regional economic trackers as of May 2026.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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