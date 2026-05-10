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Sun, 10 May 2026 Feature Article

Dadiyata Case: Senior Police Officers Named in Explosive Killing Allegation as IGP Orders Probe

Mallam Abubakar Idris ‘Dadiyata’Mallam Abubakar Idris ‘Dadiyata’

Nearly seven years after his abduction, a shocking new claim has reignited one of Nigeria's most haunting unresolved cases

Who Was Dadiyata?
At about 1 am on the cold night of Friday, August 2, 2019 exactly two months after celebrating his 34th birthday Mallam Abubakar Idris, commonly known as Dadiyata, was abducted in front of his house at Barnawa, a quiet area of Kaduna. Armed men took the PhD student and History of English Language lecturer at the Federal University, Dutsinma, away in his own BMW car.

His whereabouts have remained unknown since then. The case has continued to attract public attention, with civil society groups and human rights organizations repeatedly demanding accountability and a thorough investigation.

The Explosive New Allegation
In a bombshell development that has rattled Nigeria's security establishment, Musa Muhammad Kamarawa, a former Special Senior Assistant to former Governor of Zamfara State Dr. Bello Matawalle, has made explosive claims about the conduct of two senior police officers CSP Hussaini Gimba and CSP Hassan Gimba alleging their involvement in the killing of activist Dadiyata and others, as well as extortion and illegal searches during his detention.

Threats Against the Life of Former SSA Muhammad Musa Kamarawa
At the heart of Kamarawa's petition is a deeply disturbing account of how the two officers allegedly used the killing of Dadiyata as a direct threat against his own life. Kamarawa alleged that during interrogation, he was repeatedly warned not to mention his connection with Matawalle, despite having served under him during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State. The officers allegedly threatened him with death, invoking the same fate said to have befallen missing activist Dadiyata and another individual, Saminu S/Fada Gusau.

In his own words, Kamarawa stated: "In the course of investigation, I was coerced by them that I shouldn't make any attempt to disclose my relationship with former Governor of Zamfara State Dr. Bello Matawalle, current Minister of State for Defence. That was the main reason in all the video clips they recorded on me under duress, I never disclosed our relationship with him because they threatened to kill me as they killed Dadiyata and Saminu S/Fada Gusau amongst others in my presence at Operations Yaki Kaduna."

This chilling account suggests that the alleged killing of Dadiyata was not only a crime in itself, but was also weaponized as a tool of fear and intimidation against others who could potentially expose wrongdoing.

Extortion, Illegal Detention and Abuse of Power
The threats against Kamarawa's life were not the only alleged misconduct. Kamarawa further accused CSP Hussaini Gimba and CSP Hassan Gimba of extortion, illegal detention, unlawful house search, and seizure of his money and property. He alleged that the officers forced him to withdraw ₦3.6 million from his company account with UBA while he was in detention in November 2021.

The extortion was allegedly facilitated by an intermediary, Alhaji Hussaini Bosso, who acted as a go-between for Kamarawa's family and the police officers. Kamarawa also claimed that valuable property belonging to him, including materials for a government project, were seized illegally.

Kamarawa also alleged that the two officers conducted a partial investigation against him, saying: "The alleged police officers, CSP Hussaini Gimba and CSP Hassan Gimba, have investigated me partially, looted my money, property and illegally searched my house without a valid search warrant."

The Legal Petition
Following the allegations, Kano-based human rights lawyer Abba Hikima filed a petition dated May 8, 2026, addressed to Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, calling for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the allegations against CSP Hussaini Gimba and CSP Hassan Gimba.

Hikima described the allegation as "extremely grave" and argued it could not be ignored. He maintained that an investigation would either clear the officers if the allegations proved false, or ensure full accountability if found to be true “irrespective of rank, office or influence."

IGP Orders Investigation
In a significant response, the Inspector-General of Police directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Monitoring Unit to investigate the petition. The acknowledgment letter was signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, CP Lateef Adio Ahmed, confirming the matter had been referred for immediate action.

The latest directive is seen as the first official indication that the allegations may now be subjected to formal scrutiny. However, the police authorities did not disclose the timeline for the investigation or whether the named officers would be questioned.

Public Reaction
Political commentator Imran Wakili described Kamarawa's revelation as a golden opportunity to finally get to the bottom of Dadiyata's disappearance, saying: "Such a statement cannot be ignored, brushed aside, or treated as ordinary political talk. It demands a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation."

Security journalist Bakatsine also called on authorities to act, writing: "This is a weighty accusation involving enforced disappearance and alleged extrajudicial killings. The authorities must investigate transparently, and those responsible, if found guilty, must face justice."

What Happens Next?
The Dadiyata case now carries a new and darker dimension one in which a former government official claims he was not only a witness to the activist's killing, but was himself threatened with the same fate to ensure his silence. If the allegations are proven, they would represent one of the most serious cases of alleged extrajudicial killing, intimidation, and abuse of power in Nigeria's recent history.

For Dadiyata's families who have waited nearly seven years for answers and for Muhammad Musa Kamarawa, whose own life was allegedly placed in danger, justice cannot come soon enough.

Note: All allegations against CSP Hussaini Gimba and CSP Hassan Gimba remain unproven in a court of law. This article is based entirely on verified petitions and published news reports. The officers have not yet officially responded to the claims.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1156 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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