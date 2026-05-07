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Settling vehicle ownership disputes not part of our mandate — DVLA

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Settling vehicle ownership disputes not part of our mandate — DVLA
THU, 07 MAY 2026 1

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has clarified that it does not have the mandate to settle disputes over vehicle ownership.

According to the Authority, its role is strictly limited to the registration and licensing of vehicles based on documentation submitted during application processes.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, May 7, Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, stressed that adjudicating ownership conflicts fall outside his outfit's legal jurisdiction.

“No Legal Jurisdiction: The DVLA is not a judicial body and does not have the legal authority to settle or arbitrate disputes regarding the ownership of vehicles,” he stated.

He explained that individuals involved in ownership disputes must seek redress through the appropriate legal channels.

“Resolution of disputes must be settled through the Law Courts or via the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms of the Judicial Service,” he stated.

The DVLA CEO further indicated that it will only process changes in ownership where there is valid legal documentation.

According to the Authority, such documentation includes a court order or a mutually signed legal transfer agreement between parties.

It also urged the public to ensure proper legal title before engaging in vehicle transactions to avoid disputes and complications.

The clarification comes amid increasing concerns over ownership disagreements involving second-hand and transferred vehicles in the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 5/7/2026 6:56:04 PM

We have created a society that will always have misunderstandings. In Canada, buying a vehicle from anyone is as easy as ( 123) All you do is to go to the license office with the ownership of the said vehicle and they will feed it to the central vehicle system to determine the actual price of the vehicle right from the manufacturer until the very day you're buying the car. Now, the price of cars mainly depend on the age and the mileage . Few years ago I bought a Mecerdes Benz ML 43...

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