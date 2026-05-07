Northern transfer comment: 'Linda Ocloo’s appointment should be relooked at' — Ex-NPP MP

A former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah, has called for a review of the appointment of Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo.

This follows ollowing controversy over the minister's remarks suggesting that recalcitrant public servants could be transferred to northern Ghana as punishment.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, May 5, during a demolition exercise targeting illegal structures in Accra, she warned that officials who approve developments in unauthorised areas could be posted to the North.

The remarks have since triggered widespread criticism, with many describing them as insensitive and reinforcing negative stereotypes about the northern regions.

Reacting to this on Accra-based Channel One TV Breakfast Daily on Thursday, the former lawmaker argued that the Minister has repeatedly demonstrated a lack of competence in her role.

According to him, her conduct in office raises concerns about her suitability for the position.

“This minister, time and again, has proven that she does not even understand the role she is supposed to play,” he said.

“I think the appointing authority should have a second look at her and tell us whether this is the woman we want to be running our region,” he stated.

Mr Issah further questioned the circumstances surrounding her appointment, particularly the failure of the Appointment Committee to properly vet her.

He also referenced past controversies involving the Minister, arguing that her public communication style reflects poor judgment for a senior governance role.

The former MP added that regional ministers play a critical coordination role in local governance and must therefore demonstrate strong administrative and communication skills.

Meanwhile, the Minister has since apologised, describing the comment as a slip in communication and clarifying that it does not reflect government policy on postings.

She also assured the public that administrative decisions, including transfers, are guided by established rules and procedures.