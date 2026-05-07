Deputy Attorney-General responds to claims over access denial to former Buffer Stock CEO

Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai, has addressed concerns that former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame was allegedly denied access to his client following the rearrest of Abdul Hanan Wahab by the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

Speaking in an interview, Justice Srem-Sai explained that the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company is currently being interrogated as part of ongoing investigations.

He indicated that the results of the interrogation will guide investigators in determining any new evidence and potential charges that may be preferred against Mr. Wahab.

His comments come in the wake of criticism from the Minority in Parliament and opposition figures, who have accused EOCO and the Attorney-General’s office of unfair handling of the case following the withdrawal of earlier charges against the former Buffer Stock CEO and others.

Justice Srem-Sai, however, insisted that investigations are still ongoing and maintained that the authorities are adhering to due process in dealing with the matter.

The case continues to generate public and political debate as investigators probe allegations connected to the operations of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.