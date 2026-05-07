ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 07 May 2026 Social News

Deputy Attorney-General responds to claims over access denial to former Buffer Stock CEO

  Thu, 07 May 2026
Deputy Attorney-General responds to claims over access denial to former Buffer Stock CEO

Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai, has addressed concerns that former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame was allegedly denied access to his client following the rearrest of Abdul Hanan Wahab by the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

Speaking in an interview, Justice Srem-Sai explained that the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company is currently being interrogated as part of ongoing investigations.

He indicated that the results of the interrogation will guide investigators in determining any new evidence and potential charges that may be preferred against Mr. Wahab.

His comments come in the wake of criticism from the Minority in Parliament and opposition figures, who have accused EOCO and the Attorney-General’s office of unfair handling of the case following the withdrawal of earlier charges against the former Buffer Stock CEO and others.

Justice Srem-Sai, however, insisted that investigations are still ongoing and maintained that the authorities are adhering to due process in dealing with the matter.

The case continues to generate public and political debate as investigators probe allegations connected to the operations of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

BECE papers must be reduced to just four subjects; ten is a torture — Kofi Asare BECE papers must be reduced to just four subjects; ten is a torture — Kofi Asare

1 hour ago

Mahama, appointees donate GH¢6.1m to Medical Trust Fund Mahama, appointees donate GH¢6.1m to Medical Trust Fund

1 hour ago

Leading member of NPP says President Mahama is genuine Leading member of NPP says President Mahama is genuine 

1 hour ago

Nkwanta South two BECE candidates involved in accident recovering well — Education Director Nkwanta South two BECE candidates involved in accident recovering well — Educati...

1 hour ago

Military Officers Whip Tarkwa-Nsuaem Teachers Teachers of Adiewoso Basic School whipped in military operation against galamsey...

1 hour ago

It’s not true that ex-Buffer Stock CEO was denied access to his lawyers — Deputy AG It’s not true that ex-Buffer Stock CEO was denied access to his lawyers — Deputy...

1 hour ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister is not performing — Kwame Owusu Danso Greater Accra Regional Minister is not performing — Kwame Owusu Danso

1 hour ago

Gov’t weaponising state agencies against political foes — NPP’s Kamal-Deen Gov’t weaponising state agencies against political foes — NPP’s Kamal-Deen

1 hour ago

Parliament should pass procedural safeguards limiting immediate rearrest after judicial discharge — Prof Azar Parliament should pass procedural safeguards limiting immediate rearrest after j...

3 hours ago

Police arrest six men accused of impersonating security operatives in Agona Swedru Police arrest six men accused of impersonating security operatives in Agona Swed...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line