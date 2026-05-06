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Wed, 06 May 2026 Social News

ECG installs new transformer to improve power supply in Chorkor

  Wed, 06 May 2026
ECG installs new transformer to improve power supply in Chorkor

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has completed the installation of a new 315kVA transformer to boost power supply to residents of Chorkor 31st community, near Korle Bu in Accra.

The additional transformer is expected to address persistent outages and phase-out challenges that have affected the area, particularly during peak periods.

The project, which cost about GH¢290,000, included the installation of the transformer, a non-extensible ring main unit switch, a six-way distribution panel, as well as protective and system earthing for the substation.

Prior to the installation, ECG management in the Accra West Region engaged community leaders and stakeholders to discuss the impact of the overloaded transformer and outline plans to resolve the problem.

Following the completion of the project, the General Manager for ECG Accra West, Sariel Etwire, expressed appreciation to residents and local leaders, including the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, for their cooperation throughout the process.

“We are happy to witness the completion of this project. It is our hope that it brings relief and stable power supply to support domestic life and economic activities in this community,” she said.

Mrs Etwire noted that ECG fully funded the project and urged residents to help protect the company’s infrastructure by reporting any suspicious activity to the nearest ECG office or the police.

Mr Vanderpuije also commended ECG for what he described as a timely intervention to resolve longstanding power supply challenges in the community.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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