REGSEC leads major demolition at Sakumo Ramsar Site over worsening encroachment, flood risk

A joint enforcement operation by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Tema West Municipal Assembly is currently underway at the Sakumo Ramsar Site, where authorities have launched a three-day demolition exercise targeting illegal structures within the Golf Course enclave of the protected wetland.

The operation, which began on Tuesday, May 5, represents one of the most coordinated crackdowns in recent years as officials intensify efforts to halt widespread encroachment on the ecologically sensitive site. Authorities say the situation has contributed significantly to worsening flooding in surrounding communities and poses a growing threat to the integrity of the internationally recognised wetland.

Central to the exercise is a worsening drainage challenge. Officials indicate that illegal structures erected along major water channels within the Ramsar site have severely obstructed the natural flow of water, resulting in repeated flooding incidents during the rainy season.

“The presence of illegal buildings on critical waterways has significantly obstructed drainage channels, exacerbating flooding in surrounding communities,” officials noted, warning that the situation has reached a critical level as rains intensify.

They stressed that restoring the natural drainage system is not only an environmental necessity but also an urgent public safety priority, given the increasing risk to lives and property.

Authorities further clarified that the current demolition is not an isolated intervention but part of a sustained enforcement campaign spanning several years aimed at protecting the Sakumo Ramsar Site from gradual encroachment.

Despite previous warnings, notices, and earlier demolition exercises, illegal development has reportedly continued, prompting what officials describe as a more decisive and coordinated enforcement response backed by security personnel.

“This is a continuation of sustained enforcement actions. Despite repeated warnings, notices, and earlier demolitions, encroachment on the land has continued, prompting the need for a more decisive and coordinated response,” officials explained.

The Sakumo Ramsar Site, designated under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, is of international ecological importance due to its biodiversity and environmental role. However, it has long faced pressure from unregulated construction activities that continue to shrink its protected boundaries.

Authorities expressed concern that the disregard for planning regulations is not only degrading the fragile ecosystem but also directly undermining the natural drainage system that protects nearby communities from flooding.

Security personnel have been deployed across the area to maintain order and prevent any confrontation between officials and affected property owners during the exercise.

Residents and individuals with structures within the designated zones have been urged to cooperate fully with the demolition teams to ensure a smooth and peaceful operation.

The exercise is expected to conclude on Thursday, but officials have indicated that enforcement will not end with the current phase, adding that further actions will follow as part of a broader strategy to protect Ghana’s Ramsar sites and reduce flood risks across the Greater Accra Region.